Grand Island Chamber, Central Community College to host NE Chamber's Fall Forum

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with Central Community College to offer the Nebraska Chamber’s Fall Forum virtually.

The forum, aimed at business and manufacturing leaders from across the colleges 25-county service area, is set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, via Zoom. There is no cost to attend.

Featured speakers will include NE Chamber President Bryan Slone, Blueprint Nebraska President Jim Smith, Central Community College President Matt Gotschall, and current or recently elected state legislators.

“If you are wondering how your business will stay competitive post-COVID or are interested in learning about workforce and economic development initiatives, join us for the Nebraska Chamber’s virtual fall forum,” said Grand Island Chamber of Commerce President Cindy Johnson.

Named “Straight Talk with State Leaders,” this year’s forums are designed to inspire community dialogue on economic development and workforce needs unique to each region. They also provide a forum for state and local chamber members to engage directly with local state legislators in an election year.

Johnson said the forum will include a frank discussion on economic advancement for the region.