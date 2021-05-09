Grand Island Chamber honors Amur Equipment Finance

Amur purchased the former Wells Fargo Bank in Railside and has remodeled the building to serve as headquarters as the company continues 25 years of growth.

When it came time for Amur to expand its business, Wainwright said it was the employees who wanted to remain in the Railside District. Because of the pandemic, he said their workforce was quickly transitioned to work at home and as the pandemic wanes, more and more workers are returning to its new headquarters.

“We are really proud and happy to be downtown,” he said.

But the future of Amur lies with its employees, Wainwright said.

“We have tons of success stories of people who started at entry level position and who are now mangers or supervisors within the company,” he said. “Our investment in our technology and people are what’s going to continue to drive our exponential growth year over year.”

Last year, Amur was voted Best Employer in Grand Island for the fourth consecutive years as part of the Grand Island Independent’s “Best of Grand Island” program, where readers vote for businesses in more than 100 individual categories.