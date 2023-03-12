Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will be the keynote speaker when the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce hosts it annual meeting on March 30.

The chamber will also honor the GTA Insurance Group as the Business of the Year, and present the Heartland United Way with its Outlier Award.

“We are always excited to honor Grand Island businesses who are rooted in our community’s values and are forward-thinking,” said Grand Island Chamber President Cindy Johnson said. “This year’s annual meeting theme is ‘Telling Our Story’. Both GTA Insurance Group and the Heartland United Way, each in their own way, have stories about their growth and development over the years. Their contributions to the community are meaningful and appreciated.”

Gov. Pillen was sworn in as Nebraska’s 41st governor on Jan. 5. He grew up on a farm in Platte County and raised pigs with his father, Dale. He graduated from Lakeview High School, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in animal science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Kansas State University.

In 1983, he returned to Nebraska and opened a small animal practice and swine consulting practice. He founded Pillen Family Farms in 1993 and added DNA Genetics in 2003. Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics are now a multigenerational family-run business with more than 1,100 team members.

GTA Insurance Group, established in 1987, is an insurance agency aimed at helping individuals solve coverage gaps and risk exposure. For the past 35 years, GTA has focused on providing coverage to neighbors, business owners, friends, family and community members by bridging the gap between having the proper coverage to protect against the unexpected and not having the right coverage in a time of loss.

According to a press release from the chamber, “The success of GTA is due to its dedication to both the customer and employee. The GTA team has an innovative culture with flexible schedules, bi-monthly team gatherings and a developmental road map to help grow within the business. Its success is proven by the numerous awards and achievements of its employees and company. Support for the community is also of the utmost importance to GTA, and is carried out through involvement with 15 different non-profit boards and school districts in and around Grand Island.”

Heartland United way has been making a impact in the Grand Island community since 1947. With the mission of helping people care for one another, its impact has grown over the past 75 years.

“By bringing people together and building community spirit, the Heartland United Way has succeeded in raising and investing over $30 million in the Heartland Area (Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties),” according to the release. “The effect the Heartland United way has on the community is expansive – ranging from distributing food to local food banks and helping build a library to aiding relief from the 2019 Flood Disasters and COVID-19 assistance. Through all its programs and initiatives, the Heartland United way has been a pillar of support for the growth and betterment of the Grand Island community.”

The meeting starts with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. at Riverside Golf Club, with the dinner and program beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at www.gichamber.com/annual-meeting.