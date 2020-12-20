Grand Island Chamber of Commerce keeps focus on workforce development

WOW — what a year 2020 has been! I find myself, and likely many of you as well, thankful that it seems to have passed rather quickly. It has been a year with many challenges.

As I reflect on all that the year has brought with it, I am also very grateful and extremely proud of the people and their responses to respective circumstances.

Your Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, like all of you did, went to work early this year to assess all the threats/challenges that our business partners and our community had before them, to determine how we could provide information and support.

It was very encouraging to see how so many local businesses rapidly adjusted to remain open and serve their customers, as well as the community doing everything it could to support our tremendous small business base. The strong support is reflected in the economic data including sales tax receipts. While the numbers declined in the spring and summer, the drop was not nearly as bad as many of us thought it could be.

We have much to be thankful for, and as someone said at our annual meeting in September — “we are blessed to live and do business in central Nebraska.”