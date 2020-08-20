Grand Island Chamber of Commerce passport program going strong

A passport program introduced earlier this week by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has started on a strong note, according to Nikki Palmer, special projects coordinator for the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.
The passport program, which is similar to the Nebraska Tourism Department’s program, is part of a three-year project, funded by a grant from Grow Grand Island, to encourage people to shop locally.
Earlier this month, banners were hung up throughout the community for the Look Local, Grow Local program, of which the passport program is a part. Along with the banners and passport, the third part of the program is ongoing education to inform people about how important shopping locally is to the Grand Island economy. That information can be found on the chamber’s Look Local, Grow Local Facebook page.
Grand Island’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially with businesses dealing directly with the public, such as lodging, restaurants, retail and other areas of the community’s hospitality and service industries. Because of social distancing requirements to help contain the spread of the virus, which is responsible for nearly 2,000 positive cases in the Grand Island area and 58 deaths since March, many businesses were closed temporarily but have reopened and are following COVID-19 health protocols.
The businesses directly affected by the pandemic are responsible for two-thirds of Grand Island’s annual $1 billion economy in taxable sales.
For example, Cindy Johnson, chamber president, reported Thursday that May’s hotel occupation tax revenue for Hall County was $20,957, down from $98,328 in May 2019.
Johnson said the reduction is directly related to the various events, livestock shows, sporting events and ball tournaments that have canceled due to COVID-19.
“It is more important than ever to promote Grand Island,” Johnson said.
Promoting Grand Island businesses was the idea behind the Look Local, Grow Local and passport programs.
Palmer said the passport program was designed to encourage Grand Islanders to seek out a local business to buy their products and services.
She said 21 businesses applied to be part of the passport program, but only 10 were chosen.
Those businesses are:
— Kymberli K, a Handmade Boutique, 2418 N. Webb Road, Suite K.
— Zabuni Specialty Coffee, 220 N. Walnut St.
— Builders, 824 S. Webb Road.
— Raising Nebraska, 501 East Fonner Park Road (inside the Nebraska Building).
— HobbyTown USA, 201 Wilmar Ave., Suite D.
— Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, 3133 West U.S. Highway 34.
— Miletta Vista Winery, 1732 Highway 281 in St. Paul.
— Herban Pulse, CBD, 2418 North Webb Road, Suite P.
— Tommy Gunz, 1607 South Locust St., Suite B.
— Images Bar & Grill, 2503 South Locust St. (inside the Ramada by Wyndham hotel)
“To join in on the fun go to any participating business and pick up your passport card — from there you can start collecting stamps from all 10 businesses,” Palmer said.
She said once participants receive all 10 stamps, they can bring their cards to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, 309 W. Second St., to claim their prizes.
Prizes can be collected until Oct. 30. The prize includes a canvas tote bag, window cling to show off their local support and samples from area businesses. Participants also will be entered to win the grand prize drawing of $50 to Dee’s Hallmark.
“It is going better than we expected,” Palmer said. “Some of the businesses are already wanting more passports.”
With the Nebraska State Fair starting next Friday, she said Raising Nebraska is requesting an additional 250 passports. Raising Nebraska is located at the Nebraska Building at Fonner Park, home of the Nebraska State Fair.
Another of the passport program’s participants, Stuhr Museum, is encouraging Hall County residents to shop locally.
“Not only are we combating issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are also keeping more money in our community by patronizing local businesses,” according to Stuhr’s staff.
Palmer said because of the initial success of the passport, the program probably will see a second round in December during the holiday shopping season.
For more information, call 308-382-9210 or visit gichamber.com.