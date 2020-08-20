Grand Island Chamber of Commerce passport program going strong

A passport program introduced earlier this week by the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce has started on a strong note, according to Nikki Palmer, special projects coordinator for the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

The passport program, which is similar to the Nebraska Tourism Department’s program, is part of a three-year project, funded by a grant from Grow Grand Island, to encourage people to shop locally.

Earlier this month, banners were hung up throughout the community for the Look Local, Grow Local program, of which the passport program is a part. Along with the banners and passport, the third part of the program is ongoing education to inform people about how important shopping locally is to the Grand Island economy. That information can be found on the chamber’s Look Local, Grow Local Facebook page.

Grand Island’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially with businesses dealing directly with the public, such as lodging, restaurants, retail and other areas of the community’s hospitality and service industries. Because of social distancing requirements to help contain the spread of the virus, which is responsible for nearly 2,000 positive cases in the Grand Island area and 58 deaths since March, many businesses were closed temporarily but have reopened and are following COVID-19 health protocols.