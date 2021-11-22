Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recognizes Small Business Saturday

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce encourages the community to spend time visiting small businesses in the community this Saturday in recognition of the nationally branded Small Business Saturday.

This annual event has become a tradition that many locally owned businesses in our community look forward to each year. Following the well-known Black Friday, is an opportunity to support the businesses in your own backyard – businesses that bring products and services to you year-round.

“One day to recognize and support our small businesses is absolutely not enough, but we hope it encourages individuals to try out new products and services that are offered in our community — some that they might not even know we have,” said Chamber President Cindy Johnson.

In preparation for the holiday season, the Chamber of Commerce reminds the community to shift to a “local mindset” as they prepare for gift giving.

“The impact you have on local businesses who offer competitive prices and similar, unique and readily available products, far surpasses shopping at large online retailers,” Johnson said.