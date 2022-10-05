Grand Island Chamber of Commerce to undergo major facade renovation

Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce is about to get a major facelift.

Starting in late October, work will begin on renovating the entire front of the building facing Second Street in downtown Grand Island.

"Our major concern about the front of the building is that it does not reflect the high energy and the dynamic programs and personality of our services," GIACC President Cindy Johnson told The Independent. "It's a little tired. It needs a little uplift. And so, as we were thinking about a simple facade, we challenged ourselves to think a little deeper than that and ask, what does this building need to represent?"

The renovation is expected to cost roughly $335,000.

For the project, GIACC is working with Jim Brisnehan and Shane Labenz of Grand Island's CMBA Architects.

Only the front is being renovated, Johnson said.

"As far as the actual building, back and then upstairs, that has been and continues to be talked about, but no decisions have been made to do that," she said. "We would love to be able to upgrade this building like our neighbors and fellow downtowners are."

Renovation work is currently being done on a neighboring property, which will be the new home of COR Managed Services, formerly Computers on the Run.

The Chamber is still one of the first places that businesses, new employees and people in general go to for information about the community, said Johnson.

"If, in fact, we are the face of the Grand Island community, the face of this building does not represent us," she said.

The building's new look will have "different design elements that reflect the forward thinking and forward movement" of the Chamber and of Grand Island.

"We definitely want to be on the path of upgrading as we can to ensure that we are not the saddest looking building on the block," said Johnson. "It will encourage people to come in, and once they're in we'll take it from there."

Construction is expected to potentially start in late October, with the hope of being completed before the start of summer or September at the latest.

Work is being done through the winter as it is the least busy time of year for the Chamber, said Johnson.

"It's not a complicated project and it's not a hugely expensive project, so the hope is they'll be able to work it into the time they have available to them in between some big projects," said Johnson.

The renovation will require the entire front four-foot space of the building to be gutted, which will temporarily remove the foyer and Johnson's office.

The front entrance will be relocated, as well.

The project is being done through discretionary funds that the Chamber has been saving over the years.

The Chamber is not eligible for tax increment financing, as they are a nonprofit agency.

"While we appreciate not having to pay taxes as a nonprofit, when it comes to rehabilitation or large scale redevelopments, the fact that we're not eligible for (TIF) is a deterrent for us," said Johnson.

GIACC is eligible for facade improvement funds via the Community Redevelopment Authority, but those funds are not being pursued for the project.

"We're doing some things that are beyond the scope of what you think of as a facade," said Johnson. "It's a little deeper than that."

The GIACC board has considered looking at alternate sites in Grand Island, but has decided it is best to remain located downtown.

"The Chamber should be located at the core center of your community," said Johnson. "There are others who believe we should be located in an up-and-coming developing area, perhaps on 281, and still others who say, in this day and age, does it matter where you're located?"

The coming changes to the Chamber are "very exciting," said Johnson.

"We're really excited about it," she said. "There are little things we can do to improve the work environment and the aesthetics of the building, and at the same time maximize efficiencies and ensure those who are working here have a great work experience."

For more information about Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and its programs, visit gichamber.com.