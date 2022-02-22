Grand Island Chamber to honor award recipients at annual meeting

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will honor a local business and a local foundation at its annual meeting set for March 31 at Riverside Golf Club.

AMGL will be honored as the Business of the Year and the GRACE Cancer Foundation will receive the Chamber’s Outlier Award.

AMGL, established in 1975, is a certified public accounting and wealth management firm. It provides everything from accounting, payroll, assurance and tax planning to IT services, business consulting and wealth management services.

AMGL serves more than 4,000 clients from a variety of industries in 34 states, two countries and the United States Virgin Islands. With a plan of continuous growth, the firm prides itself on promoting from within and making life-long connections with clients. The growth of its clients is the most important and when they achieve their goals, AMGL will be set up for future and continued success.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

AMGL takes an active approach to getting involved in the community by supporting numerous programs and organizations, including the Young Professionals, Nebraska State Fair, Leadership Tomorrow, Top 35 Under 35, Heartland United Way Campaigns, Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland Health Center.