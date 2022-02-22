Grand Island Chamber to honor award recipients at annual meeting

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce will honor a local business and a local foundation at its annual meeting set for March 31 at Riverside Golf Club.
AMGL will be honored as the Business of the Year and the GRACE Cancer Foundation will receive the Chamber’s Outlier Award.
AMGL, established in 1975, is a certified public accounting and wealth management firm. It provides everything from accounting, payroll, assurance and tax planning to IT services, business consulting and wealth management services.
AMGL serves more than 4,000 clients from a variety of industries in 34 states, two countries and the United States Virgin Islands. With a plan of continuous growth, the firm prides itself on promoting from within and making life-long connections with clients. The growth of its clients is the most important and when they achieve their goals, AMGL will be set up for future and continued success.
AMGL takes an active approach to getting involved in the community by supporting numerous programs and organizations, including the Young Professionals, Nebraska State Fair, Leadership Tomorrow, Top 35 Under 35, Heartland United Way Campaigns, Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland Health Center.
The GRACE Cancer Foundation was founded in 2008 by Julie Pfeifer and Lisa Willman, both cancer survivors, who had a heartfelt need and desire to help local cancer patients and their families. The foundation assists cancer patients from almost 30 counties in Nebraska, within a range of 40 miles, or patients being treated at the St. Francis Cancer Treatment Center or the Mary Lanning Healthcare Morrison Cancer Center. GRACE provides not only emotional support, but also assists with unique financial obligations and unmet needs — often in the form of gas cards, medical bills, groceries, utilities, scholarship and assisting with other household expenses.
The recipients will be honored at the Chamber’s annual meeting at Riverside Golf Club on March 31, with social hour beginning at 5:30 p.m and the dinner and program following at 6:30. This event is open to the public.
Ticket information is available at www.gichamber.com/annual-meeting.
“We are always excited to honor Grand Island businesses who are rooted in our community’s values and are forward thinking,” said Grand Island Chamber President Cindy Johnson. “This year’s annual meeting theme is ‘Elevate,’ and we believe these businesses have displayed what it truly means to elevate the quality of life in Grand Island.”
For more information, call 308-382-9210 check gichamber. com.