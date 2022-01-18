Grand Island Chamber, Wayne State College tackling area workforce needs

Grand Island is doing its part to help meet Nebraska’s growing workforce needs.
Gov. Pete Ricketts at a “State of the State” stop in Grand Island last week proposed $90 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the state’s community colleges “to help them be able to train people more quickly.”
With its current 1.8% unemployment rate, there are “lots of jobs available” in Nebraska.
“We know for our employers that makes it hard to hire people,” he said. “One of the things we need to do, as part of this pandemic, is to make sure the young professionals who want to get into that certification program and get their two-year degree, can get that done as quickly as possible.”
To meet this need locally, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Wayne State College for a cooperative internship program.
Students in the program will get career scholarship funding for their first three years of study, and for the fourth year, spent in Grand Island, they would also get a stipend that would support housing locally.
A new bill, LB-902, the Nebraska Career Scholarship Act, introduced by State Sen. Ray Aguilar (D-35) on Jan. 7, if passed, would provide greater funding for such career scholarships.
Chamber President Cindy Johnson said the legislation would benefit the new internship program, especially for providing intern housing.
“Within the last two years, the amount of scholarship dollars per student has increased from $10,000 to $15,000, so there is enough scholarship attached to a student so he or she can make it through with very little student debt,” she said.
She added, “Without the scholarship dollars, our program will be challenged to find that same level of funding.”
Key to these efforts is not only fostering local talent, but keeping it from leaving the state after graduation, Johnson said.
“We have such a need in this state,” she said. “One of our former university system presidents said, and everyone gasped when he said it, ‘We need to build a fence around Nebraska, not to keep people out, but to keep our high school graduates in.’ They’re being attracted to other states and getting offered incentive packages to go to other schools, and we need to keep our talent here.”
The program’s first students will be selected this fall and graduate in 2025 after developing their skills and talents exclusively in Grand Island.
“They’ll learn what it’s like to work in a group,” Johnson said. “This will be a special Grand Island cohort. They’ll learn about Grand Island, and their skill sets for job searches and how to be an employee will all occur at a faster pace than if they were on a four-year program.”
She added, “Not only do they get their regular education, they’ll get information on how to be an employee.”
Area businesses and industries continue to struggle to find talent, Johnson reported. Such efforts will help attract and retain that talent.
“If we can help our community college provide the services, the training, to our existing workforce, maximize their skill and talents, that’s better for our workforce,” she said. “Stats show 50% of interns will stay at his or her place of internship and 60% stay in the community, so even though they might come here and intern with a business that’s not a great fit for them, they might look at another business in the community.”