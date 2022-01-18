Grand Island Chamber, Wayne State College tackling area workforce needs

Chamber President Cindy Johnson said the legislation would benefit the new internship program, especially for providing intern housing.

“Within the last two years, the amount of scholarship dollars per student has increased from $10,000 to $15,000, so there is enough scholarship attached to a student so he or she can make it through with very little student debt,” she said.

She added, “Without the scholarship dollars, our program will be challenged to find that same level of funding.”

Key to these efforts is not only fostering local talent, but keeping it from leaving the state after graduation, Johnson said.

“We have such a need in this state,” she said. “One of our former university system presidents said, and everyone gasped when he said it, ‘We need to build a fence around Nebraska, not to keep people out, but to keep our high school graduates in.’ They’re being attracted to other states and getting offered incentive packages to go to other schools, and we need to keep our talent here.”

The program’s first students will be selected this fall and graduate in 2025 after developing their skills and talents exclusively in Grand Island.