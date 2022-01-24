Grand Island Chamber's EDGE program provides training, mentorship to workforce

“Aside from the vast array of knowledge they received from the seminars, participants said the mentorship was key to keeping them motivated along the way,” Glock said. “A majority of the participants said the relationship with their mentor during the 12 weeks was so strong that they expect to keep in touch with their mentors long after their completion of the program.”

She said the Grand Island Chamber and Grow Grand Island aim to keep this program moving forward, with the hope of hosting several cohorts over the course of the year. A second cohort is anticipated to start in March.

Glock said businesses have reported workforce sustainability at the top of their list of challenges.

She said as automation impacts how work is done, Baby Boomers retires, our population evolves and changes, “we need programs to help those who already made Grand Island their home to help them stay rooted in the community.”