Grand Island Chamber's EDGE program provides training, mentorship to workforce

The Grand Island Chamber, in collaboration with Grow Grand Island, has recently competed its pilot EDGE program.
EDGE is a program of essential skills in demand that fill gaps with area employers and elevate the community’s program workforce.
According to Grand Island Chamber Vice President Courtney Glock, labor shortages are being felt throughout the community. Even before the COVID pandemic, the community was feeling a labor shortage in the area of skilled workers.
Glock said there is still a great need for “upskilling” and retaining individuals capable of higher employment.
With the understanding that strong talent is hard to find, she said the EDGE initiative is capitalizing on individuals already in the community who have potential to elevate themselves to higher employability or potential — whether that be to find full time employment, higher pay or even just ability to hold benefits for their family.
Glock said the EDGE pilot was composed of 10 participants who completed the program at no cost. Funding for EDGE came from Grow Grand Island, First National Bank of Omaha, Sherwood Foundation and Union Pacific. She said the program was designed with the help of Central Community College and Associated Staffing as a workforce initiative for the community.
The grant funded program allowed participants to complete a 12-week series of workshops, varying from time management and conflict resolution to verbal and nonverbal communication and business ethics. The workshops also included a panel of business leaders and a briefing on personal finance.
“Several participants came in seeking communication skills, particularly bridging the generational gap in their office, which is something many businesses are faced with in today’s world,” Glock said.
Before the start of the program, she said participants completed Gallup’s Clifton StrengthsFinder Assessment, followed by an in-person Gallup Strengths coaching session.
“This facet of the program proved to be essential in allowing the participants to identify their strengths ahead of the workshops so they could better apply what they were learning, while understanding the necessary areas of improvement,” Glock said.
In addition to the assessment, she said the EDGE program included mentors to aid the participants through the 12-week process. The mentors went through mentee training, the Gallup StrengthsFinder, and coaching sessions before being strategically paired with a participant.
She said the mentors met with their participant on a weekly basis to help identify how to apply what they learned in the workshops to their personal and work life and to keep the participants motivated.
“Aside from the vast array of knowledge they received from the seminars, participants said the mentorship was key to keeping them motivated along the way,” Glock said. “A majority of the participants said the relationship with their mentor during the 12 weeks was so strong that they expect to keep in touch with their mentors long after their completion of the program.”
She said the Grand Island Chamber and Grow Grand Island aim to keep this program moving forward, with the hope of hosting several cohorts over the course of the year. A second cohort is anticipated to start in March.
Glock said businesses have reported workforce sustainability at the top of their list of challenges.
She said as automation impacts how work is done, Baby Boomers retires, our population evolves and changes, “we need programs to help those who already made Grand Island their home to help them stay rooted in the community.”
“This program acted as a perfect component to a potential onboarding process for new employees — we challenged them each week to reevaluate their actions at work to identify how they were fulfilling their business’ mission through interactions with customers, colleagues, and the community,” Glock said. “Some of the participants maybe didn’t expect to get much out of the program but ultimately walked away with a new perspective of how they can better themselves in the workplace.”
Businesses or individuals who are interested in participating can contact Courtney Glock at cglock@gichamber.com.