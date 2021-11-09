 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Grand Island changes to fall operating hours for yard waste
0 comments
top story

Grand Island changes to fall operating hours for yard waste

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The city of Grand Island will have new operating hours for the fall season, which started Monday.

The new hours will be as follows:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sundays.

The closing hours during the week have changed from 6 p.m.-5 p.m. to better coincide with daylight savings time. The Yard Waste Site will close for the season as weather conditions and/or traffic flows warrant.

The yard waste site is located on Monitor Road just north of Old Potash Highway.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bolivia celebrates Day of Skulls with skulls of loved ones adorned with flowers

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts