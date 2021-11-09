Grand Island changes to fall operating hours for yard waste

The city of Grand Island will have new operating hours for the fall season, which started Monday.

The new hours will be as follows:

Monday thru Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sundays.

The closing hours during the week have changed from 6 p.m.-5 p.m. to better coincide with daylight savings time. The Yard Waste Site will close for the season as weather conditions and/or traffic flows warrant.

The yard waste site is located on Monitor Road just north of Old Potash Highway.