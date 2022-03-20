Grand Island child care centers looking for help from Legislature

Child care centers are hoping to receive more support from the state because the number of centers is dwindling.

“This town cannot afford to lose another center,” said Shannon Burks, the owner of Cherry Park Creative Corner in Grand Island.

Cherry Park is licensed to handle 54 kids. “I probably have 60-plus kids on my waiting list,” Burks said.

Burks and April Sundberg of Head Start invited state Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island to Cherry Park on Friday to talk about two bills currently in the Nebraska Legislature.

Passage of those bills, LB1107 and LB1203, would improve the finances of Nebraska child care centers, Burks and Sundberg say.

If the legislation passes, child care centers would be able to charge the state for up to five days a month for a child who is not able to attend because of illness or a parent staying home. Currently, child care centers are reimbursed only for the days the children attend.

Passage of the bills would allow Burks to pay her staff members more, and not have to charge more money to her child care parents.

It would also give her a more stable, predictable budget. If a child care center can’t balance its budget, “you go out of business,” Burks said.

“Families are really struggling to find care,” Sundberg said.

The legislation also would help reduce turnover.

Cherry Park currently has a staff of 13, including Burks. Before the pandemic, the staff totaled 18.

Her employees, she said, are loyal and dedicated.

About 95% of the kids at Cherry Park receive subsidized care, “which means the state pays either all or a portion of their care,” Burks said. The subsidy comes through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

A lot of people think the child care subsidy is a guaranteed income and the center gets paid “for 40 hours a week, no matter what,” Sundberg said. “That is not the case.”

The payment authorizations are developed based on the needs of the family and work and school hours, she said. Some parents need child care because they’re going back to school to get a degree. Subsidies can vary depending on the hours of child care required.

Most of the Cherry Park parents have between three and five children, Burks said. If a mother stays home with one sick child, she’ll keep the other kids home, too.

Reliable revenue would help Cherry Park pay its staff members. Child care has a lot of expenses. “People don’t understand everything that goes with child care,” Burks said.

Many child care employees earn close to $9 an hour, Sundberg said. Child care is one of the lowest-paid professions, even though the workers do important jobs, she said.

The legislation would provide bonuses for child care staff members. That bonus would allow many to pay medical bills or obtain insurance, Sundberg said.

Cherry Park is part of the Sixpence Childcare Partnership. Other partners are Stick Creek Kids in Wood River and Little Cardinals in Doniphan.

Through her program, Sundberg is able to give scholarships for kids in child care, which help cover money lost due to sick children. That money also helps families, Sundberg said.

LB1203 involves funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, Sundberg said

Some of the funding would help provide training for child care employees.

Sundberg, who works for Head Start, works as a coach for the Sixpence Childcare Partnership. The Nebraska Children and Families Foundation manages the funding for Sixpence.

The partnership’s funding comes through Nebraska Early Childhood Education Endowment Grant Program.

Sundberg is the Rooted in Relationships coordinator for Grand Island Public Schools.

