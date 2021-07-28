Grand Island Children’s Museum looks to old National Guard building for home

Grand Island Children’s Museum is pursuing the former National Guard building on Old Potash Highway at Ryder Park.

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the museum for the property, which is owned by the city.

The option to lease is contingent upon the museum raising $7 million to improve the site.

The building and land were purchased by the city in June 2018 for $459,900, and are currently used by the Parks & Recreation Department for equipment storage, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said.

Grand Island Children’s Museum expressed interested in purchasing the property from the city in 2019 and an appraisal was completed, but negotiations for the sale were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The nonprofit contacted the city again, hoping to rent the building at a “normal, annual rental amount,” Janulewicz said.

“If approved by council tonight, this would give the go ahead to administration to sit down and negotiate a formal lease arrangement with the children’s museum,” he said.

The community would benefit a local children’s museum site, GICM Board Vice President Dana Rosacker said.