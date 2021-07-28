Grand Island Children’s Museum looks to old National Guard building for home

Grand Island Children’s Museum is pursuing the former National Guard building on Old Potash Highway at Ryder Park.
Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the museum for the property, which is owned by the city.
The option to lease is contingent upon the museum raising $7 million to improve the site.
The building and land were purchased by the city in June 2018 for $459,900, and are currently used by the Parks & Recreation Department for equipment storage, City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz said.
Grand Island Children’s Museum expressed interested in purchasing the property from the city in 2019 and an appraisal was completed, but negotiations for the sale were paused in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The nonprofit contacted the city again, hoping to rent the building at a “normal, annual rental amount,” Janulewicz said.
“If approved by council tonight, this would give the go ahead to administration to sit down and negotiate a formal lease arrangement with the children’s museum,” he said.
The community would benefit a local children’s museum site, GICM Board Vice President Dana Rosacker said.
“We want this to be a place for everyone,” Rosacker said. “A lot of children’s museums you’ve probably experienced are often geared toward children who are maybe (age) 10 or under? We want kids to be coming back all the way through high school. We want this to be a place where families come and do things together.”
The museum will feature static and rotating exhibits, she said, along with amenities such as a cafe and gift shop, and serve as a summer camp and after-school site.
The children’s museum emphasizes STEAM: science, technology, engineering, art and math.
“Our current mission is to engage families to explore creativity and community through experience-based learning and play,” Rosacker said.
In addition to rent, it would be required to complete substantial capital improvements to the building, including a new HVAC system and any needed electric and building upgrades.
The lease would commence March 1, 2023.
In addition to the $6.8 million needed for construction and architecture fees, Grand Island Children’s Museum also hopes to raise an additional $2.5 million for exhibit design, fabrication and installation fees.
“We want to put our dollars into the operations and the exhibit space that will be coming into play,” Rosacker said.
The museum is currently seeking grants, donations and pledges for the project.
It needs “a place to call home,” she said.
“Since the formation of our steering committee we wanted to get out in front of the community to have pop-up events not only as a fun thing for families to do, but to get our name out there,” Rosacker said.