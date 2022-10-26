Grand Island Children's Museum requests lease option extension

Grand Island Children's Museum will not be able to raise the funds it needs to acquire the former National Guard Armory building before January 2023.

An option to lease the building on Old Potash Highway was approved by the Grand Island City Council in February, explained City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz.

"That option agreement required that the children's museum provide proof to the city of its ability to obtain at least $7 million in grants, pledges or funds by Jan. 1, 2023," he told council members. "The (museum) is requesting a one-year extension of that requirement as, to date, they have not received the grant funding that they had anticipated they would be able to receive."

Museum leaders asked City Council Tuesday for an extension of the option to lease by one year so they can continue their capital campaign.

City Council unanimously approved the request.

GICM has received $1.13 million in pledges for the project, said Audrey Rowley, museum board president.

State funding the group had been pursuing this year fell through, though.

"We had anticipated some funding that we had hoped would bring us to that $7 million mark by the end of this year. We're not quite there," said Rowley. "There was LB566 funding that we had applied for and did not receive. We are confident that, given this extension, we can obviously continue our capital campaign fundraising effort here and raise those funds to reach that amount."

Planning consultants have met with community stakeholders over multiple sessions, "getting ideas on how to use this space, the space inside the existing building, as well as the space around it," said Rowley.

"It's a location we are very excited about, donors are excited about, and we're still continuing and working on this," she said. "We're just asking for this extension to allow us to raise the funding we need to make sure all parties are ready to move forward."

Councilor Mitch Nickerson thanked Rowley and her group for their efforts.

Nickerson asked if they are confident they will be able to raise the required funds.

Rowley told the council that is their hope.

"We've taken the steps we need to with the planning, with the professionals, to have the groundwork to take to the donors and foundations across the state to absolutely raise these funds," she said.

If the option to lease is exercised, according to the memorandum, Children’s Museum would occupy the property for 10 years with the option to extend the term for two additional 10-year periods.

The museum would pay $100 rent per year to the city.

During the lease period, the museum will have the option to purchase the building from the city at a cost of $557,500.

The building and land were purchased by the city in June 2018 for $459,900, and are currently used by the Parks and Recreation Department for equipment storage.

For more information about the project or to donate, visit gichildrensmuseum.org.