 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Grand Island Christmas Cheer campaign hits 40% of its goal

  • Updated
  • 0

Grand Island's Railside packed for Christmas celebration.

This year’s Christmas Cheer drive has reached 40.42% of its goal.

The latest total of donations received is $24,250.42, on the way to a goal of $60,000.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season.

The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

 • In loving memory of Russell Steffen and Marilyn Steffen, $100.

People are also reading…

 • South Central Corvette Club, $500.

 • In loving memory of Shannon Briseno. Love, your brothers and Mom and Dad, $150.

 • Brian and Rita Lammers, $30.

 • In memory of Nathan Zrust, by Ken and Gerri Zrust, $100.

 • Roberts Pump & Supply Co., $500.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jennifer Burr, 33

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jennifer Marie Uldrich-Burr, 33, of Sioux Falls, S.D., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at Avera McKennan …

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Grover resigning Grand Island superintendent post

Superintendent Tawana Grover will officially submit her resignation Monday, Dec. 12 regular session GIPS Board of Education meeting. If approved by the board, her resignation will be effective January 11, 2023.

Jan Moore, 82

Jan Moore, 82, of Grand Island, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts