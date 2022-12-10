Grand Island Christmas Cheer campaign hits 40% of its goal

This year’s Christmas Cheer drive has reached 40.42% of its goal.

The latest total of donations received is $24,250.42, on the way to a goal of $60,000.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season.

The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

• In loving memory of Russell Steffen and Marilyn Steffen, $100.

• South Central Corvette Club, $500.

• In loving memory of Shannon Briseno. Love, your brothers and Mom and Dad, $150.

• Brian and Rita Lammers, $30.

• In memory of Nathan Zrust, by Ken and Gerri Zrust, $100.

• Roberts Pump & Supply Co., $500.