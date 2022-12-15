Grand Island Christmas Cheer drive close to halfway point, near's $30,000

This year’s Christmas Cheer drive is just about halfway toward reaching its goal of $60,000.

Recent contributions have brought the total to $29,375.42, or 48.96% of the goal.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season.

The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

In loving memory of Craig Olsen, $100.

In memory of Albert and Elaine Rauert, $100.

In memory of Hank and Catherine Price, $100.

In memory of Hank Price, $100.

In loving memory of the Tenski family, $50.

In loving memory of the Starkey family, $50.

In loving memory of Chester, Joan Smith and Joseph Rinkol from Jerome, Candy, Tyler, Kristan and Brooke Rinkol, $25.

From Barbara Gillham, $100.

In memory of Ed and Marie Sekora and Harold and Vera Bachman from Rick and Cathy Sekora, $100.

In loving memory of Gary Hedman-Dee Hedman, Travis, Trisha, Tyler, Tatum and Tristyn Hedman, $200.

Anonymous, $300.

Gift for Christmas Cheer, $100.

In memory of Byron Myers, $100.

From J.J. and Kathie Green, $100.

Del and Mona in memory of Drue and Larry, $200.

In memory of our parents from Kent and Roberta Wilke, $100.

Fred and Carol Furley, $100.

In memory of Beth Obermiller from the Gabby Group Club, $100.

In memory of Jean Nore from Ron and Nancy Underwood, $100.

Michael and Jean Wenzl, $300.

In loving memory of Lloyd and Shirley Wagner, by the kids, $60.

From the City Singers concert, $580.

- In memory of Ron and Martha Bourke, $100.

- In memory of Jim and Maxine Baldwin, $100.

— In loving memory of Rohonda Baldwin, $200.

- In memory of Herb and Mildred Buettow, from Bert and Donna, $200.

- In memory of Darrell Buettow from Bert and Donna, $200.

- In memory of Bill and Jane Speece from Bert and Donna, $200.

- From Theodore and Jean Ann Molczyk, $50.

- In loving memory of our parents, Barton and Barbara Reeves and Glen and Rosemary Ferguson, $50.

- From District 3-8 Motorcycle Org for Safety and Education, $400.

- From Preceptor Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, $100.

- In remembrance of three members of our club, Phil Spiehs, Darlene Fagan and Bob Kutilek, $100.

- From Steve and Cathy Fosselman, $200.

- In loving memory of Mary Dillion, $25.

- In memory of Coach Peterson, $25.

- In memory of husband George Paulsen, son Jeffrey, and my parents, from Suzie Paulsen, $50.

- In memory of Grandpa Dennis from the grandkids and great-grandkids, $60.