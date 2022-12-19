Grand Island Christmas Cheer drive nears $33,000

This year’s Christmas Cheer in Grand Island drive is approaching $33,000 on its way toward $60,000.

Recent donations have brought the total to $32,895.42, or 54.83% of the goal.

The Christmas Cheer program, a century-old Grand Island tradition, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season. The vouchers may be used to buy a holiday meal at Super Saver or Hy-Vee. The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

Financial donations may be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

They may also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.

Here are the latest contributions:

-- In memory of Dad, Mom and Brandy, $100.

-- In loving memory of Thomas and Cecelia Wagnor from anonymous, $100.

-- In loving memory of Jac Reinhardt from Mama Sue, $50.

-- In memory of Celia Avery, Evelyn Rudolf and Lawrence Rudolf, $200.

-- In loving memory of Mike Brewer, $50.

-- In loving memory of Barbara, $500.

-- From Dave and Sharon White, $100.

-- In honor of my Warbler Road neighbors from Mary K. Tuma, $150.

-- In loving memory of my husband, Jim Tuma, $200.

-- In loving memory of Lyons and Sharon Rerucha, $200.

-- In memory of Jon, $50.

-- In memory of Mitch, $50.