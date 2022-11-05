Grand Island Christmas Cheer voucher program now taking applications

Grand Island’s annual Christmas Cheer food voucher program is now taking applications.

This program, dating back roughly 100 years, provides food vouchers for families in Hall County at the holiday season.

Applications are made through a website: go.theindependent.com/christmascheer.

“People go there and put their families on there, and they get a food voucher that’s redeemable at Super Saver or HyVee to buy a holiday meal,” said Chalee Fernau, Christmas Cheer Association organizer.

The vouchers are sent out in mid-December.

The website launched on Oct. 10 and already they’ve had many applications, said Fernau.

It will be up until Nov. 23.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, a phoneline will be made available for nominations of families and individuals to receive a voucher.

Last year, Christmas Cheer raised $50,670 in donations from the community.

Their goal again this year is to raise $60,000.

The need is great in the community, said Fernau.

“Every year we have a tremendous amount of people who apply. Fortunately, we have been able to fulfill the voucher requests each year,” she said.

Last year, Christmas Cheer helped 4,624 individuals and 1,268 families.

The year prior, they helped roughly 3,900 individuals and 1,100 families.

“We saw an increase in vouchers that we sent out (last year),” said Fernau. “That was over a $25,000 increase. The need is still there.”

Almost 90% of people redeemed their vouchers, noted Fernau.

The Christmas Cheer Association is a handful of members who work together to get everything ready for the holiday season.

“We rely on our great people who donate funds,” said Fernau. “People send their checks or donations to Christmas Cheer until usually the end of January. We couldn’t do it without them. We also use grants, and our great community foundations help us out with that.”

For Fernau, being involved with Christmas Cheer is personally rewarding.

“It’s a nice, heartwarming feeling knowing we can help out families during the holiday season, making sure they have that good meal for their families,” he said. “It’s just a great organization that gives back to families at a difficult time of the year.”

Donations can be mailed to Christmas Cheer at P.O. Box 5706, Grand Island, NE 68801.

Those can also be dropped off at any Home Federal Bank location: 221 S. Locust St., 3419 W. State St., and 3311 W. Stolley Park Road.