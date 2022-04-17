Grand Island church supports native daughter carrying out mission work

Grand Island native Kristin Hamner is now a pastor in the Dominican Republic, working for an organization called Foundation for Peace.

That organization, based in Pennsylvania, is involved in health, education and community initiatives in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Kenya.

Hamner, 39, grew up attending First Presbyterian Church in Grand Island, which is one of the churches that now supports her.

A group at First Presbyterian sews backpacks to send to the Dominican Republic. The church’s preschool has helped fill the backpacks with school supplies. A women’s Bible study group at the church raised money to help build a home for an elderly man whose home was destroyed.

Groups from the Grand Island church have visited the Dominican several times.

A 2000 graduate of Grand Island Senior High, Hamner is the daughter of Chuck Hamner and the late Devon Hamner. Devon, who died in 2016 at the age of 65, taught for 38 years at West Lawn Elementary. Chuck Hamner taught at GISH for 43 years.

Kristin graduated in 2005 from Midland University. In 2014, she earned a master’s degree in divinity from the Dubuque Theological Seminary, and officially was ordained by the Central Nebraska Presbytery.

Chuck Hamner said his daughter always has had a kind heart for the underprivileged and “always had a tremendous amount of faith in God.”

She originally went to the Dominican to teach English but soon saw many other opportunities and needs that had to be met, her father said. She is the Dominican Republic national director for Foundation for Peace.

After 17 years, Hamner has developed many contacts in the Dominican and is effective at taking advantage of them, her father said.

According to the Foundation for Peace website, Hamner “brings her compassion, intelligence, commitment and passion” to her work.

“She oversees all aspects of the ministry — building community relationships, overseeing projects, managing short-term missions and staff, and a million other things,” the website says.

She has worked with Foundation for Peace since 2005. After taking part in two Foundation for Peace summer mission trips with her church “she felt God call her deeper into missions,” the website says.

“Since then her tireless spirit, fierce faith and compassionate heart have touched the lives of thousands and grown FFP’s outreach exponentially,” according to the website.

Hamner’s mission work is also supported by the First Presbyterian Churches in Hastings and Valentine, as well as a number of smaller churches in the Central Nebraska Presbytery.

“What a privilege it is to see lives change as we build bridges between churches in the States and churches in the Dominican Republic,” Hamner said on the website.

Many churches have relationships with charitable and religious projects in foreign countries.

Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island, for instance, supports a number of mission organizations, including Poblo International Ministries, the Mission of Christ Network and Mission Central. The latter organization, founded by Gary Thies, is based in Iowa.

Trinity Lutheran Church supports a Russian orphanage. Former pastor the Rev. John Reehl, who passed away in 2017, was involved in that project. His daughter, who lives in Crete, continues that work.

The church also sends funds to a mission in Cuba.

St. Leo’s Catholic Church supports a project in India, which is under the auspices of the Diocese of Nellore.

The Rev. M.L. Anthony, its deputy general manager, formerly served in the Diocese of Grand Island.

The project cares for children and women in a poor area of India, providing education, employment opportunities and clean water.

