Grand Island churches adopt ways to worship from pandemic

Necessity is often the mother of invention, not excluding churches in the midst of a pandemic.

As pews were made empty and outreach efforts paused, churches adapted to accommodate their church families. Some of those adaptations went over so well, houses of worship have adopted them indefinitely.

One of Grand Island’s First-Faith United Methodist Church’s ministry projects saw its beginnings when the pandemic hit. Now “Perk and a Prayer” is celebrating its third year.

Drive-through style free coffee and an on-the-go prayer from First-Faith’s parishioners proved popular. The caffeinated church outreach is located in First-Faith’s parking lot the first Wednesday of every month.

When COVID came, organizers, including Melanie Sheen, saw an opportunity.

“We talked about how that was a ministry that we felt we could safely return to quickly,” Sheen said. “We did take a few months off; I think we stopped in March and then started back up in July 2020.”

Numbers did wane a bit during the pandemic, Sheen said, but the outreach remained popular – and still is. The familiar “feather” flag announcing the coffee stop’s open hours has remained a welcome sight, Sheen said. “I heard the other day, ‘I was so happy to turn the corner and see your flag.’”

Some Wednesday coffee days, 30 people stop at First-Faith’s coffee shack for a sip of inspiration, Sheen said.

The beginning of Perk and a Prayer was simple: “It was just trying to get the church outside of the church building,” Sheen said. At that time her fellow Perk and a Prayer organizers had no way of knowing how essential that would become.

Having empty pews was a reality for churches during health directives, as well as voluntary modifications. Only recently has Jehovah’s Witnesses places of worship opened to in-person worship. Jehovah’s Witnesses’ World Headquarters halted all in-person meetings, shut down its places of worship (“Kingdom Halls”) and – for the first time in 100 years – canceled its popular annual convention.

Not unlike First-Faith, the Jehovah’s faithful saw the importance on continuing ministry efforts, said Danny Everhart, Jehovah’s Witnesses local (Grand Island) spokesperson. Globally, Jehovah’s Witnesses tried to maintain the efforts they’d employed previously – specifically their well-known door-to-door ministry – but with pandemic-minded modifications, Everhart explained. “We continued our service by extensively writing letters and making phone calls. We stayed busy heading Jesus’ command to spread the message of God’s Kingdom.”

Like many other religions, Jehovah’s Witnesses also turned to technology. So did St. Leo’s Catholic Church, said Father Don Buhrman, church pastor. St. Leo’s effort was already underway, the pandemic made the project more urgent.

“We had already been thinking we needed to record or livestream at least one Mass a weekend for homebound people, to people in the nursing homes and for people who are not able to come to church for physical reasons. So (technology) was kind of in the plan. And the plan materialized with COVID,” Buhrman said.

“We had an ancient video system that we were working on, but the one camera didn’t work very well,” he said. “The one thing that the COVID thing did is it got us to upgrade and renew all of our cameras in our recording system.”

Getting more technical already had been in First-Faith’s plan, too, Sheen said. “We were actually in the process of just starting to do online worship, when the pandemic hit. That really pushed us into, OK, we’ve got to get this going.”

And it keeps going. The most popular perk-turned-necessity is offering digital church services like First-Faith, Jehovah’s Witnesses and St. Leo’s do.

Everhart said his fellow faithful have seemed to embrace spending screen time with other Jehovah’s Witnesses. “Our congregants have enjoyed the virtual platform. By means of it, they remained spiritually busy, and they socially interacted with their fellow believers, friends and relatives.”

Everhart said that between March 2020 and November 2021, Jehovah’s Witnesses in the United States reportedly spent more than 400 million hours engaging in virtual ministry.

What has made technology sustain in churches is the increased accessibility of religious services.

Many who are limited due to age or health issues are enjoying virtual service from the comfort of their home. What they were unable to achieve before the pandemic, they are now successfully enjoying.

Sheen said that has been the case at First-Faith. “There are people who can’t get out for one reason or another, not just pandemic related. That’s why we wanted to get it. Obviously, we didn’t know the pandemic was going to happen. We were trying to do it for our homebound members.”

St. Leo’s broadcasts have proven popular with those who aren’t able to attend, whether because of health or location. “One of my former parishioners (from Scottsbluff) moved to Twin Pines Golf Course in California. After the first month (of virtual Mass), they texted me and said, ‘Hey, we just watched you online, and it’s great to see you again. I have more of a grander circle,’” Buhrman said.

Still, the importance of in-person worship – when physically possible – is paramount, Buhrman said. For a time, the Catholic Church paused in-person Mass obligations. Eventually that changed, Buhrman said. “After a while, the bishop said ... the obligation is reinstated. You need to go back to Mass and participate.”

“From a Catholic perspective, Jesus, in The Last Supper, didn’t make a recommendation,” Buhrman added. “He didn’t say ‘you can,’ he said, ‘do’ this. Remember, so is the command by our Savior, to come together to celebrate and receive the body.”

Some don’t necessarily adhere to that, Buhrman said. ”Sadly, people are like, well, I don’t want to be in the danger of a public without a mask – or wear one. The argument goes both ways.”

Whether due to staying at home to worship, coming back to a church-home or choosing not to worship at all, the pandemic’s effects can be seen in the pews. Buhrman said pre-COVID, eight o’clock Sunday Mass drew an average of 120-140 people. Those numbers dropped, but are bouncing back, he said. “They’re back to averaging 120 to 100.”

First-Faith, a relatively small church, saw a bit of an increase, Sheen said. “Our attendance varies from 60 to 110. I think last week, it said in the bulletin, there were 113 online and in person. It varies, but we have had new members since the pandemic started.”

So has Jehovah’s Witnesses, Everhart said. “Despite the pandemic we have seen a steady growth throughout the world.” According to Everhart, in the past year, 30,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses in the U.S. reactivated their personal ministry.

Everhart said globally Jehovah’s Witnesses are keeping what has worked, even when Kingdom Halls’ doors reopen. “The early Christians took seriously the biblical command to meet regularly to worship and encourage one another. So do we. The Organization of Jehovah’s Witnesses has decided that a hybrid form of in-person and virtual meetings will be available globally.”

Whether driving by for a cup of coffee and a prayer, switching on a laptop to engage in worship or experiencing the joy of worshipping face-to-face, there is little difference, Sheen indicated.

“It was a challenging time, obviously, but I think that we’ve come out on the other side in a really good spot. It’s a privilege to be able to share with people and to pray with them.”

