Grand Island city approves emergency coal purchase to meet ongoing supply troubles

To supplement existing inventories, Hastings Utilities was contacted about the availability of coal at the Whelan Energy Center, a Grand Island partner.

Hastings offered to provide up to 5,000 tons from the WEC inventory to be delivered to PGS with trucks provided by Grand Island.

Per city code, purchases more than $40,000 for electric utility fuel must be advertised for bid and approved by council.

The city’s procurement code, though, allows the council to issue a declaration of emergency and authorize emergency procurement based on the most competitive method the situation allows.

Such an emergency purchase had to be made last year for emergency fuel oil for the power station because of the polar vortex, Luchsinger said.

“We were trying to bring in oil trucks as we were operating because our storehouse was being depleted. It’s unfortunate, but it’s something we have to do,” he said. “I’m thinking that this is probably something we’re going to see more of than less of, and that concerns me.”

Luchsinger is not optimistic deliveries will improve, saying the situation “went worse than we thought.”