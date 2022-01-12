Grand Island city approves emergency coal purchase to meet ongoing supply troubles

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved purchasing 5,000 tons of coal to meet ongoing supply troubles that have caused shortages at Grand Island’s Platte Generating Station.
The 5,000 tons of coal already has been procured, and the approval was done retroactively Tuesday.
The estimated cost for the coal is $215,000.
Emergency coal is being trucked in, Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said.
“This is a case where I’ve been telling people, we’re asking for forgiveness rather than permission,” he said. “Because of the length of time it takes to get the trucks up here, we’ve been working on this since last Friday. In a couple of days, we’ll actually be complete with the coal purchase.”
The bolstered supply will help in case of an extreme weather scenario, such as last February’s polar vortex event.
While Luchsinger does not have a weather forecast for the coming months, he wants the city to be ready for the worst, he told The Independent Tuesday.
“Right now we’re having nice weather. What we’re going to get in February, I really don’t know,” he said. “Last February was unforeseen, and I’m a little concerned we may see more events like that rather than less in the future.”
Because of the multiday polar vortex event last February, “coal-fueled generation demand has been higher than normal as the natural gas industry has struggled to re-establish gas inventories to normal levels,” according to a memo provided to council members.
Supply chain issues have affected and delayed rail shipments. For example, of three train deliveries ordered in December, only one was received.
These factors have brought coal stores at Platte Generating Station down from 60-90 days of operation to only 10 days, Luchsinger told council members.
To reduce coal usage, PGS has been limited to minimum load since Dec. 24.
“It’s as low as we can get,” Luchsinger told The Independent. “We still have certain systems or equipment that you need a certain amount of load on the unit in order for them to function, so we’re operating as low as we can to conserve coal.
Other plans to reduce usage have been considered, Luchsinger said.
“We considered taking (PGS) offline for a few days since we have the nice weather, but it’s not always easy to get the unit off and on in a timely manner,” he said. “We’re trying to keep it on and keep it warm, and hope for the best from there.”
To supplement existing inventories, Hastings Utilities was contacted about the availability of coal at the Whelan Energy Center, a Grand Island partner.
Hastings offered to provide up to 5,000 tons from the WEC inventory to be delivered to PGS with trucks provided by Grand Island.
Per city code, purchases more than $40,000 for electric utility fuel must be advertised for bid and approved by council.
The city’s procurement code, though, allows the council to issue a declaration of emergency and authorize emergency procurement based on the most competitive method the situation allows.
Such an emergency purchase had to be made last year for emergency fuel oil for the power station because of the polar vortex, Luchsinger said.
“We were trying to bring in oil trucks as we were operating because our storehouse was being depleted. It’s unfortunate, but it’s something we have to do,” he said. “I’m thinking that this is probably something we’re going to see more of than less of, and that concerns me.”
Luchsinger is not optimistic deliveries will improve, saying the situation “went worse than we thought.”
“The train was supposed to load last Sunday and got delayed, and it just now is heading up to the mines in North Platte, and hopefully will get there tonight or tomorrow morning and get loaded and turned around and get back down to the plant here in a day or two,” he said. “We really needed to do something.”