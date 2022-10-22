Grand Island city candidates Q&A

The Grand Island city election is just a few weeks away.

The Independent asked candidates a series of questions, touching on a number of topics that affect the community.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Roger Steele takes challenger Doug Brown. In Ward 2, Councilwoman Maggie Mendoza takes on challenger Patrick Birkel, while in Ward 3 challenger Joel Holling faces Councilman Jason Conley.

Councilman Mitch Nickerson faces challenger Jodi Moore in Ward 4, and in Ward 5, newcomers Adam Condon faces Douglas Lanfear. The winner in Ward 5 will replace Councilman Justin Scott, who is not seeking re-election.

The Independent gave candidates a word count maximum on each question, but no word count minimum. Hear from the candidates below.

MAYOR

Roger Steele - incumbent

What inspired you to run for elected office this year?

I am running for re-election to focus on common-sense solutions to grow our economy, create good jobs and lower taxes for working families. I will finish many of the great projects that are started. I have increased funding for Police and Fire while adding new firefighters and police officers. I will continue our city’s remarkable momentum, such as building an overpass over Broadwell Avenue and completing the long-plan construction of a roundabout at the Five Points intersection.

As Mayor I will assist White Lotus with the redevelopment of the Veteran’s Home Campus for affordable housing, which will be started in early 2023; I will help CHI St. Francis complete the medical clinic on Capital Avenue, which creates good paying medical jobs and serves an underserved area; and I will oversee the operation of the Heartland Events Center to attract entertainment and visitors when it is transferred to the City in December 2024. As Mayor I believe it is important to attract new residents to Grand Island and I will promote our quality of life with great parks, great entertainment, great shopping and great restaurants.

What policy or efforts would you continue if re-elected?

I will continue to promote Grand Island as a city with a great economy, great jobs and low taxes. As Mayor I have focused on keeping Grand Island safe and I believe it is important to continue to support Grand Island Police and Fire. As Mayor I have: increased the wages, benefits, and uniform allowance for police officers; implemented a $10,000 retention bonus for police officers; implemented the hiring of four part-time police officers to work at the Airport in order to keep patrol officers available; implemented the hiring of two apprentice officers, under a Grow Our Own Program to attract new hires into the Police Department; and I have implemented a program to incentivize police officers from other cities to transfer to Grand Island.

For the Fire Department I have increased the authorized staffing of firefighters by six firefighter/EMTs or paramedics, which will allow the deployment of a third ambulance that is critical as our city grows in population; completed the construction of Fire Station #4 on North Road to keep our response times under four minutes; completed the construction of the new 911 Emergency Center and authorized the hiring of two additional 911 emergency operators to ensure that we have quick response times.

Additionally, I designed and implemented a $1 million reserve fund to ensure that police officers and firefighters are paid during economic downturns to avoid public safety layoffs.

As Mayor I will continue to be a strong supporter of new housing, including the redevelopment of the former Veterans Home for low-cost housing for veterans, Gold Star families and seniors.

As Mayor I have approved the use of Tax Increment Financing to support residential development, which during my term has allowed for more than 1,000 housing units. I encourage mixed-use development, which allows areas such as the Conestoga Mall to incorporate housing into a redevelopment project. My administration has embarked on a new Comprehensive Development Plan, which will allow residents to envision the future and explore how we can bring ideas from other cities around Nebraska and the country into our community.

I strongly advocate for the renewal of LB840 funding for the Economic Development Corporation, which has proven to be successful by investing approximately $7 million, which has created approximately $37 million in annual wages for Grand Island. I also continue devoting time to economic development and job creation by visiting businesses and industries, and raising Grand Island's profile as an "open for business" city, for state, national, and international development.

What would you change if you were re-elected?

My second term as mayor will be a renewed commitment to economic growth, job creation and low taxes. The work I have done during my first term as mayor has proven to be successful in attracting new industries, businesses, developments and residences to Grand Island. The continued development of downtown Grand Island will be on display on Nov. 18, 2022, for the holiday lighting of the downtown Christmas tree and also the festoon lights. The festoon lighting project was spearheaded by our young business leaders and I want to encourage their involvement in the future development of Grand Island. The development downtown of Amur Plaza will be a centerpiece for Railside and the demolition of the post office downtown will open up new opportunities.

I am working diligently on the redevelopment of the Conestoga Mall with many meetings with developers and business leaders to establish a plan for this area.

It is very important to me to work with the Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation, Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce and Grand Island Tourism to continue promoting our image because it is vital to our economic success.

What do you see as Grand Island’s greatest challenge in the future?

Our greatest challenge is to create jobs and opportunities which attract young people to stay and live in Grand Island. I work closely with our new entrepreneurs for developing exciting new business opportunities for Grand Island. I work to promote our entertainment and recreation opportunities that enhance our ability to attract new residents and visitors to our city.

Keeping Grand Island safe and developing more affordable housing are important for our continued growth. I am working with business leaders to increase child care and day care for Grand Island workers by developing a program to educate interested people on starting and getting certified as day care providers.

The ownership of the Heartland Events Center will transfer to the City of Grand Island in December 2024 and the city must be ready for this transfer.

Increasing educational opportunities for our residents is crucial for business development and also for increasing wages for residents. Partnerships with Central Community College are of great value and create opportunity. I spearheaded and will continue to support the Cooperative Internship Program with Wayne State College, which will bring employees to Grand Island. Currently 15 Wayne State College students are in the pipeline and this will increase each year to over 50. I also support the partnership between Creighton University and Wayne State College to train nurses in Grand Island. Working together is the best way to Get Things Done!

Why should voters choose you to serve as Grand Island Mayor?

I am a strong leader who puts faith, family and community first. I am honored to serve as the Mayor of Grand Island and I am running for re-election in order to keep Grand Island on the right track for a prosperous and bright future. I believe wholeheartedly in being responsive to the residents of Grand Island. As Mayor I insist on open and accountable government and on sustainable financial stability for the City. If a citizen has a question or complaint a City staff member or I will respond as soon as possible and keep the best interest of the citizens at the front of my mind as my guiding principle.

I would be honored to serve a second term as Mayor in order to work with the people of Grand Island to continue our city's remarkable momentum.

Doug Brown - challenger

What inspired you to run for elected office this year?

I have always loved my country and my town, I served my country for over 20 years, served my city at the airport making it what it is today and now I want to serve the people of Grand Island as their next mayor. I feel with my leadership, management and communication skills and my ability to team build, which will increase morale and allow Grand Island to strive during my term.

What policies or efforts would you continue if elected?

Continue the efforts to revitalize the Old Soldiers and Sailors area. We need to make sure they respect that area for its past history. Need to drive the Veteran’s Cemetery funding to get that project started and finished in a timely manner. We have spent almost three years to get the paperwork complete to deem the site as a national and state historical site. We have the plans ready, let’s get to work this spring and get it done.

Revitalization of the Conestoga Mall will be a significant accomplishment if we can get all the requirements complete and everything falls in-line correctly. Without the repurposing of this project, it has the potential of being an albatross around the neck of the city. I see lots of future potential here for growth in this area.

What would you change if elected?

Accessibility of the mayor for all citizens. When any citizen has an issue, question or problem, myself and my administration will be there to offer assistance and find answer for their issue or problem. That is why we are elected by the people and should be dedicated to that promise. This is for everyone, not just the chosen ones. I will stand for all people whether they voted for me or not. If I tell you I will get back with you on an item, you can take it to the bank you will hear from me as soon as I have researched and find out any information on your issue.

Transparency. I get tired of every politician using this word and making it meaningless. I will keep every agenda item above board and be accountable for everything that goes in front of the City Council. And when it comes in front of the City Council, we will have all the information we need to make the best-informed decision for all the citizens of Grand Island. If we don’t have all the information, we will reject the item and bring it back to council when all the required information is available to make a decision. If we don’t have all the information, we shouldn’t make a decision till we do.

What do you see as Grand Island's greatest challenge in the future?

Lack of police officers and rising crime in our great city of Grand Island. As we notice in the local paper and in the news every day, Grand Island is seeing a major rise in crime from random shootings, car thieves, break-ins and drugs. This is not because the police aren't doing their jobs, it's because the current officers are over worked and over stressed because of the severe shortage they have with recruiting new officers and retaining their current staff. We can't ask officers to be on call during their off hours. Morale takes a huge dive if a person has to work six or seven days a week without a break.

The lack of police officers amount to almost 20% of the current workforce. We are short around 16 to 17 full-time police officers. This problem didn't happen overnight. It has been building for three or more years during the current administration term. Yes, now the administration is confronting the problem. It's a little too late to solve this crisis in a timely manner. It takes a good year or more to fully train an officer after they attend Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center. We could have been proactive three years ago instead of reactive now, when it is a major issue. And it definitely affects morale as many of the officers we lost retired early. I think we are working toward fixing some of issues, but I feel we can do a lot better.

Why should voters choose you to serve as Grand Island Mayor?

Grand Island needs a mayor and city administration that represents all citizens in all areas, not just certain people in certain areas. I have been contacted by numerous people over the last 10 months that have issues and problems that are not being addressed by the current administration, such as stormwater backing up on their street and neighborhoods, foul smell from Pier Pond for years, culverts around the city that need cleaning, and just the cleanliness and junk vehicles of all areas, besides others. Everyone pays taxes and should be treated equally and their area is just as important as another.

Building morale for all city employees. We have the best, most professional employees for any city in the country. We need to keep the employees informed of what is going on with their city and provide them an avenue for two-way communication, up and down ladder. Tell us what we need to do better to make the City of Grand Island the best employer in state.

WARD 2

Patrick Birkel - challenger

What inspired you to run for elected office in your ward this year?

After living in Grand Island and raising my family here I realized how wonderful our city is and that I can be a part of that future.

What policies or efforts would you continue if elected?

I would focus on bringing new life to our downtown. My family and I really enjoy the new Railside activities and concerts.

What would you change if elected?

I want to bring the voice back to the people. While I love being in Grand Island, the biggest issues our fellow citizens talk to me about is how the city council doesn't listen to the people and have focused more on committees for inspiration.

What do you see as Grand Island's greatest challenge in the future?

One of our biggest challenges continues to be both an adequate workforce and being attractive to new businesses. The city council has relied on TIF (tax increment financing) to encourage businesses, but this is at the cost of the other businesses putting an unequal burden on existing businesses and our citizens.

Why should voters choose you to represent your ward?

I am always open to speaking to anyone in our ward, as well as any who lives in Grand Island. I'm always willing to listen to concerns or ideas.

Maggie Mendoza - incumbent

Maggie Mendoza did not respond to the questionnaire sent by The Independent.

WARD 3

Joel Holling - challenger

What inspired you to run for elected office in your ward this year?

I've always wanted to run for elected office in the city of Grand Island. I was unable to before now because I was a city employee for the past 31 years. As the new management company took over at Jackrabbit Run, I am no longer a city employee and can run for this position. During the time I have spent working for the city I have learned the ins and outs of how the operations within the city work. With that experience, I have learned copious amounts about how budgeting and processes work under the control fo the city. I can bring this firsthand experience to the council to aid in the decisions being made to help let the city operations run as smoothly as they can.

What policies or efforts would you continue if elected?

The policies that I would like to support and continue if I get elected would support the safety of the people within the city of Grand Island. This year the police chief and officers were given raises. I agree with this decision because it will incentivize becoming a part of the police force. This same pay raise and treatment should be continued into the jobs of firefighters and paramedics. Also, we should not only increase the wages of these workers, but supply budgeting that will allow them to execute their jobs at the highest levels. We should work to create the best and safest possible Grand Island for not only family and friends but everybody that calls Grand Island home.

What would you change if elected?

If I am elected I would work to maximize the value of the taxpayer's dollar. Right now, the policies in place make it extremely difficult for city departments to get the materials and equipment needed quickly and efficiently. With the extreme supply shortages, prices of those materials are constantly fluctuating, and often that fluctuation trends to an increase in prices. The policies put in place by the city now require multiple quotes and the council to vote to approve the purchase of equipment and materials. This whole process could take over a month to complete, and by the end of this process it isn't guaranteed that that same quote would still be valid and the city may have to spend more money than needed. This feels like a waste of taxpayer money and needs to be fixed. Overall, the city needs to be hyper-focused on using all of the tax money efficiently.

What do you see as Grand Island's greatest challenge in the future?

The greatest challenge within the foreseeable future of Grand Island is the number of new jobs being created and the overall quality of life. These two problems go hand-in-hand and can be worked on at the same time. First of all, the city's efforts to bring in companies and new employers haven't been extremely successful. Within the past decade, there hasn't been a large influx of big businesses that can create numerous jobs for the community of Grand Island. A solution to this is to entirely better the quality of life of the people of Grand Island. This starts with the youth of Grand Island. The children that are being educated need every opportunity presented to them to become the most successful person they can become. Right now with flaws in the education system in Grand Island, it's difficult to give the kids that opportunity. After education, the next subject of improvement will be the recreation opportunities in the city. This includes the water park, shooting range, conservation areas, campground, golf courses, etc. If all of these are overall improved, Grand Island will become a better place to live and a more welcoming place for businesses and people to move into.

Why should voters choose you to represent your ward?

I worked for the city for 31 years and am now able to run for the city council. Those 31 years have given me a lifetime of experience. This experience ranges from being able to budget different departments within the city to know the inner workings of the city. With this experience, I feel like I can bring a fresh face and perspective to the council while also maintaining and creating policies that are in the best interest of the city of Grand Island. Also, I would work to represent my ward actively in council meetings by continually voicing my opinions, and concerns brought to me by the people of my ward.

Jason Conley - incumbent

What inspired you to run for elected office in your ward this year?

I was elected to the City Council for my first term in 2018. I've enjoyed working with my constituents and city staff. I've been involved in several projects to keep Grand Island growing and moving in the right direction and want to continue to serve and help with these projects.

What policies or efforts would you continue if re-elected?

I will continue to insure that city government is transparent, and do my best to encourage public involvement at meetings or simply call me when they have an issue that they need help with.

What would you change if re-elected?

I would like to see more things for our youth and families to do in Grand Island. I think the city is on the right path, but we need to continue to offer entertainment that keeps families here in Grand Island.

What do you see as Grand Island's greatest challenge in the future?

Public safety. It's been a difficult time for police and fire with hiring and retention of staff. The city has realized these difficulties and is taking steps to help with retention and hiring.

Why should voters choose you to represent your ward?

I'm currently the Administrative Sergeant with the Hall County Department of Corrections. I've been with the department for 24 years, 20 of those years I've been in a supervisory role. I've served four years on the City Council. I'm a strong leader who knows how to first listen and then try to come up with solutions not excuses.

WARD 4

Mitch Nickerson - incumbent

What inspired you to run for elected office in your ward this year?

I am grateful for the opportunity and want to continue to serve Ward 4, and the city as a whole, by being a voice and a vote to ensure Grand Island remains positioned to be one of the best Nebraska cities to live, work, play and stay for our numerous activities and events. I want to help strategically position Grand Island’s future for the next 5 to 10 years for positive growth through responsible financial and program planning.

What policies or efforts would you continue if re-elected?

Public safety is and should always remain No. 1. Through well-managed fiscal responsibility we must ensure our residents and visitors don’t just feel safe, but are safe by supporting our first responders with the personnel and equipment they need to be successful.

I will continue to use the tools available to support housing development that further supports our economic development goals in collaboration with our Economic Development Corporation. We must be a city of choice for businesses wanting to locate here, as well as retaining and expanding those who currently make Grand Island their home. I intend to vote to continue our LB840 economic incentive program to keep Grand Island competitive for obtaining new businesses to diversify and keep our economy moving forward.

I will also continue to support quality of life projects that give our community something fun to do after a hard day's work and welcome others into our community to enjoy aquatics, golf, the shooting park and other local amenities.

I want to keep supporting the needs of other important departments including Public Works and the Library to improve our roads and minds.

What would you change if re-elected?

I am confident in the direction Grand Island is moving at the present and pleased we are in sound financial shape at this moment as a result of solid financial planning by the Mayor, Finance Department and the City Council.

However, one area I would like to see improved is our public transportation system. While I am very supportive of our CRANE transportation system, I believe our community needs a more robust system that meets the needs of our older residents and workforce. While work is being done on various options, I would like to see a few test bus routes to see how effective they might be in conjunction with the doorstep pick up system currently used. Securing adequate funding will be needed, but I support going down that road when the timing is right.

What do you see as Grand Island's greatest challenge in the future?

Strategic financial management is the foundation for current and future funding of the numerous departments and programs within our city. Having open and honest discussions about funding needs for today and the next five years must be well planned while preparing for needs within 10 years. Balancing available funds with those needs will always be a challenge. At times, tough decisions will need to be made.

Supporting our first responders is imperative. We need to ensure they have the personnel and tools required to do the most efficient and effective job possible to keep our community safe.

Housing is another major challenge as we look at encouraging more businesses and the new casino. We have hundreds of new homes planned in the pipeline and need to add hundreds more as we endeavor to close the gap of over 1,000 housing units required for our growing community.

Upgrading aging infrastructure is another ongoing challenge that will require funding that needs planning in an efficient and effective manner. While many excellent projects have been completed, there are many yet to go.

Why should voters choose you to represent your ward?

I am honored to be considered and promise to continue to represent Ward 4 in a professional manner with the utmost integrity.

My goal has been and will continue to be to make the absolute best decisions possible for the success of Grand Island residents through strategic financial planning to support first responders and ensuring Grand Island continues to be a safe place to live, work, play and stay for our numerous activities and events.

I appreciate your vote.

Jodi Moore - challenger

Jodi Moore did not respond to the questionnaire sent by The Independent.

WARD 5

Candidates Adam Condon and Douglas Lanfear did not respond to the questionnaire sent by The Independent.