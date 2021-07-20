Grand Island City Code limits on owning chickens challenged

“There are a lot of people in this town who have chickens and don’t have an acre of land,” she said.

Leverington also described the code as “discriminatory.”

“My neighbor next door has four kids, they do 4-H, and she wants to get chickens so they can do that,” she said. “They want to get into animals, but they can’t do pigs or cows, because they’re on a half-acre.”

The code is also unfair to Grand Island’s mixed-culture community, Leverington argued.

“A lot of people, they just don’t understand the guidelines,” she said. “They want to get chickens and they have them now, and they want more and live in town. It’s like, we can’t sell you more chickens.”

Leverington suggested changing the code to allow two chickens for under one acre of land.

“Revise it somehow so more people are able to have them,” she said. “Kids can have them in 4-H. They’re more sustainable, as far as a source of food.”

She added, “I just know there’s a lot of people who would like to be able to have chickens that can’t because of the land they live on.”