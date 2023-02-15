Laura McAloon, who has been Grand Island's city attorney since Sept. 1, will also be the interim city administrator for the next six months.

The Grand Island City Council approved McAloon for that position Tuesday night, confirming an appointment made by Mayor Roger Steele.

Steele told the council that help is needed. Currently, six people work in the mayor's suite of offices. Twenty-five years ago, that number was 13, he said.

Many people are currently handling additional duties.

It's only fair that McAloon carry the title of interim city administrator "because she is in fact doing the job," Steele said.

The city also needs someone to make decisions when the mayor is not available, Steele said.

A search firm has been hired to find a permanent city administrator. Steele said that process may not be completed until mid-June.

On Dec. 6, Steele attempted to appoint McAloon to the post permanently. But the council voted against the move by a 6 to 3 margin.

Also Tuesday, the council heard the 2021-22 annual library report from Grand Island Public Library director Celine Swan.

The library has 33,201 registered patrons, or cardholders, an increase of 5.3% over 2021. There were 95,863 patron visits during the year.

Total holdings include 97,945 print books and 44,107 electronic books.

Swan thanked the council for helping the library increase its hours and its staff.

In her written report, she wrote, "The Library was still getting back to normal after COVID and did have some growing pains. The Library staff and patrons struggled with occasional COVID flare-ups. Other challenges were patron dissatisfaction with Library hours. The Library worked with what we had in our budget to provide the best possible hours for the public, though hours and staff had not been increased since the 2020 cutbacks."

People are happy that the library is again open on Saturdays, Swan told the council.

Also Tuesday, the council assessed benefits for sidewalk repair at 239 S. Plum St. The total cost of repairs is $1,925. The work has already been done.