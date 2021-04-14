Grand Island City Council approves $165,900 sale of unused land

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When you look at the investment the council made and approved in October 2019, they agreed to purchase that property for $696,000,” he said. “As it stands right now, the taxpayers are receiving 23 cents on the dollar for that purchase.”

Vavricek said he would like more details about how the decision was made.

“I don’t know if the property was listed, how it was negotiated, if there were multiple bids offered for that property,” he said. “There were gas pumps there. I don’t know if there were any environmental issues we’re getting rid of.”

Collins emphasized that the property no longer has a public access. Without that, the value has dropped down to roughly $400,000.

“The value to any other property owner is virtually zero if they can’t get to it,” he said. “If we did retain it, that’s a lot of acreage we’d be adding to Streets (Department) to mow, so it’s more of a liability than an asset.”

Collins added that Anderson Auto would have to absorb the cost of removing structures.

City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz explained that the gas pumps and underground tanks have been removed.