Grand Island City Council approves $260M budget for 2022

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved a budget of $260,185,039 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which starts in October.
Preparing the 2022 budget was a “good experience,” City Finance Director Patrick Brown told The Independent.
“I think everything flowed pretty well, and we had some good discussions, but overall I think it was a good process,” Brown said.
The total budget includes the city’s general fund, enterprise fund, special revenue fund, debt funds and all other funds that the city manages, Brown told council members Tuesday.
The amount is $6.5 million less than the amended 2020-21 budget, which increased to about $267 million following February’s polar vortex weather event.
General fund
The general fund, which provides for the general operations of the city, including its streets, police, fire and administrative departments, is budgeted at $40,508,860.
The amount is an increase from 2021, Brown told The Independent.
“The previous year we had budgeted for COVID concerns, and so a lot of the things we took out of that budget we’ve added back in,” he said.
The city is adding two full-time equivalent staff members: a grants administrator and an interpreter/translator.
The grants administrator will be located in the Finance Department and will be funded by administrative fees associated with grants.
The interpreter/translator will be located in customer service at the utility building at 1306 W. Third St., and will be supported with enterprise funds.
Grand Island Fire Department has applied for a grant to support the hiring of three additional firefighters over a three-year period.
In March, GIFD applied for a U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFER grant (Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response), which will provide $831,000 over three years for those firefighters.
The status of the grant is pending, but budget authority is being established by the city in case the grant is awarded.
The streets division is adding an equipment operation position.
Property tax
The total property tax asking for the city of Grand Island is $11,734,634.
This is the same amount the city has requested for the last two years.
Community Redevelopment Authority kept its mill levy the same, which increased its tax asking by $45,000 for a total of $745,146.
The total property tax ask is $12,479,780 for the 2022 budget year.
Overall, the mill levy has decreased for the citizens of Grand Island from 0.3650 to 0.3441.
Last year, the city’s property valuation was $3,406,720,662. This year, the city’s valuation was $3,626,392,825, Brown told The Independent.
“The city requested the same tax ask as the last two years, and so when the valuation went up the mill levy goes down,” he said. “In the CRA case, they did not change the mill levy and since valuation went up, CRA will receive $45,000 more in property tax in 2022.”
Sales tax
The sales tax forecast from the 2020 budget was “well below what came in,” Brown told council members.
As such, the forecast for the 2021-22 budget had to be adjusted.
“At this time we’re at 118% of our budgeted amount in sales tax and we have one month to go,” he said. “We’re looking to add about $1.2 million with last month’s receipts.”
The total sales tax revenue is forecasted at $21.8 million for the 2022 fiscal year.
This is a 22.5% increase compared to the FY 2021 budget.
The increase is due to the uncertainty of the pandemic and how it would affect sales tax during the 2021 fiscal year, Brown noted.