Grand Island City Council approves $260M budget for 2022

Overall, the mill levy has decreased for the citizens of Grand Island from 0.3650 to 0.3441.

Last year, the city’s property valuation was $3,406,720,662. This year, the city’s valuation was $3,626,392,825, Brown told The Independent.

“The city requested the same tax ask as the last two years, and so when the valuation went up the mill levy goes down,” he said. “In the CRA case, they did not change the mill levy and since valuation went up, CRA will receive $45,000 more in property tax in 2022.”

Sales tax

The sales tax forecast from the 2020 budget was “well below what came in,” Brown told council members.

As such, the forecast for the 2021-22 budget had to be adjusted.

“At this time we’re at 118% of our budgeted amount in sales tax and we have one month to go,” he said. “We’re looking to add about $1.2 million with last month’s receipts.”

The total sales tax revenue is forecasted at $21.8 million for the 2022 fiscal year.

This is a 22.5% increase compared to the FY 2021 budget.