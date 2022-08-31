Grand Island City Council approves $273M budget for 2022-23 year

Grand Island City Council has approved a 2022-2023 budget of $273,245,385.

The council held a public hearing on the annual single city budget and appropriations bill during a special session Tuesday and approved it during a regular session held after.

The budget of $273 million is $20.4 million, or 8.8% higher, than the previous year's budget, noted City Finance Director Patrick Brown.

Brown detailed the budget Tuesday, noting:

For all funds, revenue projections are 8.3% or $16.2 million more than the adopted budget.

The city's mill levy decreases from 0.3236 to 0.3195 and its property tax ask increases by $352,039, as compared to the FY22 budget.

Sales tax collection projection is 10.4% or $2.8 million higher than FY22 adopted budget.

"Collections were much higher than anticipated this year so we're making that adjustment," said Brown.

Revenues and transfers in are 11.38% or $4.7 million higher than FY22 adopted budget.

Personnel services (wages and benefits), the city's biggest expense, increased by 8.6% or $2,869,246.

"That has to do with cost of living, the union, and benefits going up," said Brown

Operating expenses increased by 72.7% — $5.2 million.

This includes appropriating $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that have not yet been allocated.

"That just gives council the opportunity if a project comes along this coming fiscal year that we have the budget authority to spend some money," said Brown.

Otherwise, operating expenses increased by 9.7% or $700,000, he added.

Several departments are adding full-time employees this coming budget year.

For 2022-2023, the city's general fund is adding 13.58 FTEs.

The total cost of additional FTEs and reclassifications is $731,319, and includes:

Fire/Ambulance: three FTEs, at $307,755 (annual, but budgeted for three months).

Emergency Management: adding two FTEs and reclassifying three positions at $185,365 (with 50% cost share).

Police: adding three FTEs, including two full-time public safety apprentices and four part-time (as 1 full-time) airport police officers, at $229,288.

"That's going to help reduce officers going out to the airport," said Brown.

Public Library: adding three FTEs, at $154,833.

Finance Department: adding a risk manager placeholder, at $41,723.

City Council also approved a resolution for a general property and community redevelopment authority tax request.

The total request $12,960,137.

Brown recommended approving decreasing the mill levy to 0.3392 to request $12,207,540 of property tax for the city general fund, and decreasing CRA's mill levy to 0.0197 to request $752,597 of property tax for fiscal year 2023.

The 2022 valuations for City of Grand Island increased over the 2021 valuations by $194 million or 5%, explained Brown.

Applying the 2021-22 mill levy of 0.3441 to the new valuation of $3.8 billion, the city's property tax revenue would be $13,149,374, an increase of $674,000.

By applying the 2021-22 property tax ask to the new valuation, there is no tax increase and the mill levy decreases from 0.3226 for the city and CRA combined.

Resolution 2022-237, for the general property and CRA tax request of $12.9 million passed unanimously. Ordinance 9896 for the annual single city budget and the annual appropriations bill at $273 million also passed unanimously.