Grand Island City Council approves budget, property tax levy for 2020-21

The city of Grand Island’s 2020-21 budget has been approved. Grand Island City Council approved $230,053,033 in appropriations at Tuesday’s meeting.

Council member Chuck Haase requested an amendment to include a more detailed list of the funds being appropriated, reflecting the city budget book.

“The reason we listed out all the departments and funds was so that anytime you wanted to move money from one department to another ... it had to come to the council,” he said. “The way it’s written, just $230 million, without the detail I have on this one (summary) page, it gives staff the ability to make that move without council consent.”

Departments also would benefit from a detailed list, Haase said.

“It puts the council in the position to discuss movements between funds, and gives directors flexibility to move within their departments,” he said. “This would protect the directors from having money taken from their budget without a public debate or discussion.”

City Finance Director Patrick Brown said there has never been a problem between or within city departments.

“In the time I’ve been here, we haven’t done any switching of any funds,” he said. “In the last five years, that hasn’t happened.”