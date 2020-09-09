Grand Island City Council approves budget, property tax levy for 2020-21

The city of Grand Island’s 2020-21 budget has been approved. Grand Island City Council approved $230,053,033 in appropriations at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council member Chuck Haase requested an amendment to include a more detailed list of the funds being appropriated, reflecting the city budget book.
“The reason we listed out all the departments and funds was so that anytime you wanted to move money from one department to another ... it had to come to the council,” he said. “The way it’s written, just $230 million, without the detail I have on this one (summary) page, it gives staff the ability to make that move without council consent.”
Departments also would benefit from a detailed list, Haase said.
“It puts the council in the position to discuss movements between funds, and gives directors flexibility to move within their departments,” he said. “This would protect the directors from having money taken from their budget without a public debate or discussion.”
City Finance Director Patrick Brown said there has never been a problem between or within city departments.
“In the time I’ve been here, we haven’t done any switching of any funds,” he said. “In the last five years, that hasn’t happened.”
The amendment was approved with council members Vaughn Minton, Mark Stelk and Clay Schutz voting against.
General property tax request
City Council also approved its general property tax request for 2020-21.
Brown recommended a levy of 0.3650, decreased from the current 0.3848, in order to request the same amount requested for 2019-20, which is $12,434,642.
Valuations for the city for 2020 increased from 2019 by 5.2%, or $175.1 million. The current valuation is $3,406,720,662.
The option was supported by city administration and Mayor Roger Steele.
Brown delivered a statement on behalf of Steele, who is in quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19.
“Our goal was always to protect the people of the city. We’re still motivated by the view that we have to do everything possible to alleviate hardships in their lives,” Brown read.
He added, “That is why he is recommending the no increase in property tax request.”
Haase supported the option.
“This is an unusual year,” he said. “We have sufficient funds in the general fund, and this budget is predicated on leaving the tax-asking the same as last year’s. With the 5.4% increase in taxable property, that will be a small decrease for residential in our levy.”
Council members Mitch Nickerson and Clay Schutz voted against the resolution.
Nickerson suggested an option for discussion that would increase city’s tax request by $300,000.
He said it would help meet the city’s future needs as expenses continue to increase.
“This allows us to still lower the tax levy, but capture a little bit less than what the valuation increase has done for us,” he said. “We need to absorb some of the costs we’ve incurred this year for salary increases ... It also positions us for the future, and lower the tax levy. It allows us to do both.”
Council member Mike Paulick spoke against this proposal.
“Looking at our general fund, we’re going to have $14.5 million,” he said. “I don’t see the reason to ask the taxpayers to pay more than they should after the year we’ve had, and that’s the only reason.”
In other business ,,,
Council members approved an amended contract with Grow Grand Island, which works toward community enhancement, among other efforts.
An occupation tax of 1.5% on the sale of all food and beverages from commercial locations goes to benefit the agency.
Its goals include promoting events that will attract visitors to Grand Island, and investing in projects and activities that stimulate growth for Grand Island.
Food and beverage occupation tax funds must be approved by the city administrator. The city will provide payment of $150,000 to satisfy city’s obligation for the 2019-20 fiscal year and up to $500,000 for each of the two years after.
Per the new contract, Grow Grand Island must submit proposed schedules with project proposals, and appoint up to three liaisons to GGI board.
