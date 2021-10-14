Grand Island City Council approves four property ordinances

Grand Island City Council approved five ordinances on Tuesday.
Ordinance No. 9850 annexes property located at 1118 North Road.
Annexation of the property, a single-family home, will help facilitate the development of new and efficient election precincts.
The Planning Department received the request from the Hall County Election Commissioner to bring this item to the City Council for consideration.
“This is the property immediately south of the new fire station,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said. “It is the only piece out there on that side of the road that is not in the city limits.”
An annexation ordinance requires three separate readings to pass. The first reading was Sept. 14.
Ordinance No. 9851 is a new salary ordinance for city of Grand Island employees.
The ordinance recognizes the changes to the collective bargaining agreement between the city and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Grand Island Lodge No. 1597.
“This sets the wages for the Service/Clerical/Finance contract,” Human Resources Director Aaron Schmid said.
The ordinance amends the following:
- removes the “Computer Operator” classification
- reassigns the “Administrative Assistant Building - Part Time” classification to non-union
- amends shift differential of Public Safety Dispatchers
- amends longevity pay to a lump sum
- amends wages for Service/Clerical/Finance classifications
The ordinance also includes wages for three new positions created with the approval of the city’s 2021-22 budget: translator/interpreter, grants administrator and community service officer part-time.
Ordinance No. 9852 approves the sale of property located at 1111 N. Broadwell Ave. to Third City Community Clinic.
Third City has been using the land as a community garden for the last 10 years, and sale of the parcel eliminates maintenance costs and liability for the city.
“This is a small, triangular piece of property, just north of the clinic. It’s a remnant from a project and was not ever needed by the city,” Public Works Director John Collins said. “The clinic would like to be it and we would like to be rid of it.”
The property sold for $1.
Ordinance No. 9853 vacates Highland Park subdivision, at corner of Engleman Road and Old Potash Highway.
The subdivision was platted and filed in November 1961.
“There’s one farmhouse there, and a couple hundred lots platted behind it with no streets, sewer, water or anything else,” Nabity said. “I spoke with the owner, and she has requested that we vacate the subdivision.”
The property owner, not identified, thought the issue had been taken care several years ago, Nabity explained.
“For whatever reason, that hadn’t happened and she would like to see that vacated,” he said. “If they develop that at some point, they will bring back a new plat.”
Ordinance No. 9854 vacates a public utility easement in R.W. Rasmussen third subdivision at 2711 Riverside Drive.
Public easements were dedicated with the original plat before site design was complete. The initial location of the public utility easement was estimated and needs to be relocated.
A public hearing on an acquisition of a public easement at the site was held during the same council session.
“The property owner wants to develop it a little differently than originally intended. This item is to acquire an easement for the sanitary sewer,” Collins said.
There were no comments from the public on any of the session’s items.