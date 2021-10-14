Grand Island City Council approves four property ordinances

“There’s one farmhouse there, and a couple hundred lots platted behind it with no streets, sewer, water or anything else,” Nabity said. “I spoke with the owner, and she has requested that we vacate the subdivision.”

The property owner, not identified, thought the issue had been taken care several years ago, Nabity explained.

“For whatever reason, that hadn’t happened and she would like to see that vacated,” he said. “If they develop that at some point, they will bring back a new plat.”

Ordinance No. 9854 vacates a public utility easement in R.W. Rasmussen third subdivision at 2711 Riverside Drive.

Public easements were dedicated with the original plat before site design was complete. The initial location of the public utility easement was estimated and needs to be relocated.

A public hearing on an acquisition of a public easement at the site was held during the same council session.

“The property owner wants to develop it a little differently than originally intended. This item is to acquire an easement for the sanitary sewer,” Collins said.

There were no comments from the public on any of the session’s items.

