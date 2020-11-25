Grand Island City Council approves public mask ordinance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Matt Sibley also spoke against the ordinance, challenging the evidence presented by Grand Island medical experts at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The evidence ought to be overwhelming if you are going to infringe on the liberties of citizens to the point where you can’t even go out and show your face,” Sibley said. “What evidence do you show as justification for this infringement? It ought to be overwhelming.”

The experts speak

Grand Island police Chief Robert Falldorf said Tuesday that COVID-19 absences have compounded staffing issues at GIPD.

“Toward the beginning of the year the Police Department, in our patrol division, we were down anywhere from eight to 10 officers,” Falldorf said. “When you look at COVID absences on top of that, it creates a lot of problems for us. We really thrive when we’re more of a proactive department. The majority of this year, we’ve really been a reactive department.”

Dr. Rebecca Steinke, who serves on the Grand Island Board of Health, said the city’s medical facilities could be overwhelmed by Christmas.