Grand Island City Council declines to appoint new city administrator

By a 6 to 3 vote, the Grand Island City Council rejected Mayor Roger Steele's choice for Grand Island's city administrator.

Steele brought forward Laura McAloon, who has been Grand Island's city attorney since Sept. 1, as his nominee for city administrator at the council's meeting Tuesday night. That job opened this week, when Jerry Janulewicz retired.

After praising her background, abilities and accomplishments, Steele said he would work well with McAloon.

Council member Chuck Haase made a motion to deny McAloon's appointment. The motion was seconded by Bethany Guzinski. Haase said McAloon "is not fully qualified to be our city administrator."

Haase's top objection was that the city never conducted a candidate search for the position. He also said McAloon has never served as a city administrator before.

The city administrator directly supervises a dozen directors and more than 500 employees, Haase said. Historically, the job has gone to someone with a master's degree in public administration or business administration. Janulewicz was the first permanent city administrator who came to the job with a law degree, Haase said.

Haase also said communication has not been what it should be over the last four years. "A few prior city administrators communicated with monthly statistical reports, monthly reports and even weekly emails regarding the most important things going on that week. These have not happened under this administration," Haase said.

"This is the most important appointment the council will make in the next four years. We need to take the time to do it right," Haase said.

Haase also mentioned the salary McAloon would be paid. If she had been appointed, Haase said McAloon would be paid $205,713.70 a year. Four years ago, he said, Steele presented a city administrator at a salary of $132,246.61. The salary for McAloon would be $73,467.09 more, "or a 56% increase in the last four years." As city attorney, McAloon currently makes $161,106.79.

Mitch Nickerson urged council members not to get hung up academic credentials. Janulewicz, he said, did a very good job as city administrator. "I think the city's in very good shape this year, better than in the last few years," Nickerson said. He said the mayor needs to be comfortable with the person he appoints, but at the same time, a city administrator needs to push back at times. It also concerned Nickerson that the city didn't conduct a search.

Nickerson and Michelle Fitzke also said the salary planned for the position was a concern.

Council member Mike Paulick noted that McAloon has worked for the city for only 60 days and doesn't know the nuances of Grand Island. If she'd been here a year, he'd be more comfortable. But he still didn't know which way he would vote, he said.

McAloon's salary is probably negotiable, Steele said.

Steele said conducting a search for applicants wasn't a good idea heading into a contested election. You can't expect people to apply if they don't know who their boss is going to be, said Steele, who won re-election on Nov. 8. He said an applicant search would have been a waste of time and money.

With everything on the city's plate right now, including the redevelopment of Conestoga Mall, leaving the city administrator position open would amount to "malfeasance," Steele said. Without a city administrator in place, the business of the city would grind to a halt, Steele said. Steele also assured council members that McAloon has already stood up to him in the 60 days they've known each other.

Steele said he knows of no one would handle the position the way McAloon could.

Fitzke and Nickerson suggested that McAloon should be made interim city administrator, which would give her a chance to demonstrate her abilities.

But Steele said he would not appoint McAloon to the position temporarily.

Voting to deny the appointment, in addition to Haase and Guzinski, were Nickerson, Maggie Mendoza, Doug Lanfear and Jack Sheard.

Those who favored McAloon for the position were Jason Conley, Fitzke and Paulick.

Earlier in the meeting, the council said goodbye to Janulewicz and departing council members Vaughn Minton and Justin Scott.

The oath of office was also administered to Steele, new council members Sheard and Lanfear and the three council members who were re-elected, Nickerson, Conley and Mendoza.

The council voted to make Paulick the new council president, succeeding Minton.

At the beginning of the meeting, the council saluted the Central Catholic volleyball team for its state championship. Each member of the team was presented with a pin and a certificate.