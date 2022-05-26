Grand Island City Council finalizes land sale for new CHI clinic project

The sale of 13 acres of city land at Capital Avenue to CHI Nebraska was finalized by Grand Island City Council Tuesday.

Closing is expected to take place on June 2.

A vote Tuesday to approve authorizing the mayor to execute closing documents passed with a 5-4 vote.

Council members Michelle Fitzke, Justin Scott, Mike Paulick and Chuck Haase voted against, with Bethany Guzinski abstaining.

Mayor Roger Steele made sixth and deciding vote in favor.

CHI Nebraska plans to bring a new facility to Grand Island directly west of the former Veterans Home campus, now called Liberty Campus.

On March 8, council approved the sale of the 12.7 acres for $318,575, or roughly $25,000 per acre, via Ordinance No. 9875. That ordinance passed with a 6-4 vote.

The vote Tuesday was to approve the documents to complete the sale.

“The items before council tonight, specifically the closing documents, including the restrictive covenants and the gap title insurance matter, were addressed in the purchase sale agreement that was approved by the council,” said City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz.

-Against

Haase spoke against the lack of council and public involvement in the plans for the property, which was due to a suspension of the rule requiring three readings for an ordinance.

“We weren’t in the negotiation. The public wasn’t aware of the negotiation. Then we’re told from legal staff you can’t re-negotiate a contract in the middle of a council meeting. It’s already been done,” he said. “I really feel the council participation, the public participation, really didn’t happen very well with this item.”

Haase said he has received comments from constituents not only against the sale, but its non-compete clause.

This prohibits the use of any land within 300 feet of the site to be used for surgery centers, pharmacies, medical clinics, imaging centers or physical therapy clinics.

“The community has spoken to me, from anybody who has a concern about this topic, and it is about, they’re wishes really didn’t get heard,” he said.

Paulick was also displeased with how the ordinance was handled, saying he “hasn’t seen one plan yet,” except that “the farmer didn’t plant corn in that section of ground.”

Guzinski echoed the sentiment, saying she had not heard from anyone in support of effort.

-Support

Council member Mitch Nickerson voiced support for the project, saying there was discussion about the proposed use when it was brought up as an ordinance, and that he hadn’t heard any opposition for the plan.

“I’ve not seen any pushback like I would expect if it was a terrible idea, which the community would have done that, and has done that,” he said. “I know the veterans feel very strongly about this, but I also think, as it was explained to us, this seems to be a good fit to start a development in that area.”

He added, “You can back out of deals, but it’s not necessarily the right thing to do.”

Council member Vaughn Minton agreed, calling it, “the right project for that area.”

“I think this is the stepping stone we need to get the rest of that area out there developed,” he said. “I’m afraid of the negative impact if we don’t move forward on this. It’s been a long time since we’ve had actually people look at that place and want to buy that land.”

Steele defended the sale, saying he’s received “overwhelming support” for placing a medical clinic next to former veterans home.

“One of the most often repeated statements is that it’s compatible with the legacy of the veterans home. It’s a care facility. It’s compatible with the veterans cemetery,” he said. “It’s not a used car lot. It’s not retail. It’s a medical clinic there to serve a community that’s largely under-served.”

He added, “I think it’s a very noble thing to have a medical clinic that serves an under-served population.”

Steele also noted that council was asked first if they wanted to suspend the rule for three readings for the ordinance, and they chose to move forward.

“It is not my job as mayor to quiz the council members, are you sure you want to do that? Or, do you want to talk about it more later?” he said. “That was a decision you made. I can’t undo that decision.”

Ground work for the estimated $15 million project is expected to start this fall with a 12 to 16 month construction period to follow.

