Grand Island City Council looks at Community Action Plan, future projects

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved its annual Community Action Plan for the fiscal year.
The plan breaks down the priorities and lists specific dollar amounts and which projects will be funded in the assigned year.
A separate annual action plan is prepared for each fiscal year.
Having a community action plan is critical for the city to receive community development block grants via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The city has received an allocation of $427,392,” Community Development Administrator Amber Alvidrez told the council. “In order to receive these funds, we do have to create the annual action plan and submit that to HUD.”
The city has been developing its action plan since last year, Alvidrez explained.
“We have been working on this for a couple of months,” she said. “Back in early 2020, we opened an application window and we did receive applications from the general community for various programs.”
The applications from local organizations helped to meet the goals of the community action plan, Alvidrez said.
Action plan goals include:
— Increase quality and affordable housing.
— Cultivate small and emerging businesses.
— Support public services for neighborhoods and vulnerable populations.
The applications are reviewed by a Community Stakeholders Committee and brought before the City Council for approval.
“The recommended amounts and activities that were proposed are in this plan, and presented tonight,” Alvidrez said.
Projects being considered for the 2020-21 annual action plan include:
— $36,000 for program administration. “This reimburses the city for any costs the city incurs while administering the CDBG grant funds,” Alvidrez said.
— $33,000 for YMCA sidewalk repair program.
— $100,000 for Downtown Business Improvement District Railside sidewalk repair.
“These are both meeting the same goals of removing architectural barriers and to help aid the vulnerable populations with accessibility in the downtown area,” Alvidrez said. Approximately 20 areas of sidewalks and curb ramps would be corrected.
— $35,000 for Railside small business rental assistance.
“This program has been in place and received CDBG funding in the past,” Alvidrez said. “This program really helps small businesses with the cost of eliminating slum and blight. It keeps new businesses open and keeping business coming to downtown.”
— $25,000 for YWCA empowerment program to help women seeking employment.
YWCA will be providing, on a referral basis, up to 12 hours of free child care to women who are actively looking for employment or are in an employment program of some sort, or enrolled in college, or earning a certificate of some sort. “Their goal is to remove that child care barrier while these women are creating better access to employment,” Alvidrez said.
— $198,392 for Crossroads Mission Avenue for expansion efforts. Crossroads is matching these funds with a capital campaign, Alvidrez noted.
This is a total of $427,392 in funding.