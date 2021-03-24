Grand Island City Council looks at Community Action Plan, future projects

Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved its annual Community Action Plan for the fiscal year.

The plan breaks down the priorities and lists specific dollar amounts and which projects will be funded in the assigned year.

A separate annual action plan is prepared for each fiscal year.

Having a community action plan is critical for the city to receive community development block grants via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“The city has received an allocation of $427,392,” Community Development Administrator Amber Alvidrez told the council. “In order to receive these funds, we do have to create the annual action plan and submit that to HUD.”

The city has been developing its action plan since last year, Alvidrez explained.

“We have been working on this for a couple of months,” she said. “Back in early 2020, we opened an application window and we did receive applications from the general community for various programs.”

The applications from local organizations helped to meet the goals of the community action plan, Alvidrez said.

Action plan goals include: