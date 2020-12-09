Grand Island City Council members sworn in; Celine Swan named library director

Newly elected Grand Island City Council members Michelle Fitzke and Bethany Guzinski were sworn in at Tuesday’s council meeting.
Fitzke represents Grand Island’s Ward 1 and Guzinski represents Ward 3.
Council members Mark Stelk (Ward 2), Mike Paulick (Ward 4) and Chuck Haase (Ward 5) were re-elected in November’s election.
All five took the oath of office Tuesday.
Fitzke, who previously served four years on the City Council representing Ward 5 before moving to Ward 1, thanked Ward 1 constituents for their support in what she called “a tough race.”
“It was an experience,” she said. “As we all know, running for any kind of position like this and having a campaign is kind of hard, and when you add a pandemic it’s harder yet. I want to thank everyone. I look forward to working with all of you.”
Guzinski thanked voters for their support, though it was an uncontested race.
“I’m looking forward to working with everyone on the council and the city to show everyone else how great I know Grand Island is,” she said.
Mayor Roger Steele congratulated the council members on their success in the election.
“Congratulations to the newly elected members and the newly re-elected members,” Steele said.
Grand Island City Council also recognized outgoing members Jeremy Jones (Ward 1) and Julie Hehnke (Ward 3).
Jones thanked the people of Grand Island for the “amazing opportunity” to serve the city and to learn how the city works.
“I came into this very green and not knowing what it was going to be about. I still only got the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “Thank you to the directors of the city and all the employees. They never cease to amaze me.”
Hehnke said it was time for her to move on. As a teacher, she said, she was glad to see one of her former students take her seat.
“I got a call from a former student last year asking me if I was planning on running. She’d heard rumors that I wasn’t. And that was Bethany Guzinski,” she said. “She was elected to this position and I was so glad.”
Hehnke added, “I think it’s time for someone of a different age bracket with a different point of view to come on board and look at our city in a different way.”
She also thanked Ward 3 for its support and her fellow council members for their trust.
Paulick was elected by the newly sworn-in council to continue on as council president.
In other business:
Celine Swan was appointed as director of Grand Island Public Library by the City Council Tuesday.
Swan has been serving as interim library director since director Steve Fosselman’s retirement in September.
She has been a library staff member for 20 years.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I love Grand Island, I love our library, and we’re going to have some great ventures. I look forward to doing some really cool things in the future,” she said. “Thank you, guys, so much for voting me in.”
Swan has a bachelor of arts degree in business information systems from Bellevue University and a master’s of library and information science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Steele congratulated Swan on her appointment.
“Welcome aboard, Celine,” he said. “We look forward to working with you.”
