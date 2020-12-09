Grand Island City Council members sworn in; Celine Swan named library director

Grand Island City Council also recognized outgoing members Jeremy Jones (Ward 1) and Julie Hehnke (Ward 3).

Jones thanked the people of Grand Island for the “amazing opportunity” to serve the city and to learn how the city works.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I came into this very green and not knowing what it was going to be about. I still only got the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “Thank you to the directors of the city and all the employees. They never cease to amaze me.”

Hehnke said it was time for her to move on. As a teacher, she said, she was glad to see one of her former students take her seat.

“I got a call from a former student last year asking me if I was planning on running. She’d heard rumors that I wasn’t. And that was Bethany Guzinski,” she said. “She was elected to this position and I was so glad.”

Hehnke added, “I think it’s time for someone of a different age bracket with a different point of view to come on board and look at our city in a different way.”

She also thanked Ward 3 for its support and her fellow council members for their trust.

Paulick was elected by the newly sworn-in council to continue on as council president.