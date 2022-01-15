Grand Island City Council OKs Five Points town house redevelopment plan

“The redevelopment plan was approved so the CRA can enter into a TIF contract at this point,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity told The Independent.

The properties north of Blessed Sacrament all will be for sale, CEO Cliff Mesner told council members Tuesday.

To the west, the properties will be rental or for sale.

“We have more than 150 people on our waiting list all the time, so we have a very strong demand for that market,” Mesner said.

Those directly next to Super Saver “will have to be rental properties,” Mesner said.

“I don’t think those will have a market for someone to buy,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mesner hopes to start construction on the market-rate units this spring.

Along with TIF, the project also will be pursuing low-income tax credits.

Mesner has completed seven projects in Grand Island in that way, he said.