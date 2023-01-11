Grand Island City Council pays tribute to retiring police Chief Robert Falldorf

The Grand Island City Council Tuesday night paid tribute to Robert Falldorf, who is retiring as the city's police chief Friday.

Falldorf, who has been chief for six and a half years, was presented with a plaque by Mayor Roger Steele.

Steele said Falldorf has been an excellent role model for the department and the community. Citizens can be proud that they've had "a top police officer like you in charge of the department," Steele said.

Referring to one of the chief's hobbies, Steele expressed hope that Falldorf catches a lot of fish in retirement. After receiving the plaque, Falldorf received a standing ovation from council members, staff members and others present.

Falldorf thanked council members for opportunities and guidance given to the department. The Police Department has faced some challenges over the last two or three years, but the council "has been very supportive," he said.

A new salary structure approved last year will "be incredible in drawing some new officers and new talent to the city," Falldorf said.

Falldorf also thanked his department, saying he "can't say enough about the men and women that I work with."

Many people have come and gone over the years, but he's worked with some great people and "we've got a top-notch group right now."

Right now, the staff is shorthanded. "But they still show up, and they still do the job. And I can't say enough about what they're accomplishing, being short-staffed. They're really true to my heart and that's probably what I'll miss the most," Falldorf said.

He said the city has some great department directors. "Going forward, I have no doubt that they'll continue to excel."

Before Falldorf sat down, Steele added one last compliment.

Following the 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, "we were concerned in Grand Island that we might have trouble. We didn't. We had peaceful protests," Steele said.

But in driving around town during those gatherings, "I'd always see Chief Falldorf out with his officers to make sure that the peace was held. I admired that so much because as the chief of police you were on the frontline," Steele said.

Whenever Steele saw people gathered, "You would be there. And you were engaging and talking to the people who were there to protest."

Steele appreciated those actions. "You could have let somebody else do that, but you were there," he said to Falldorf.

Later in Tuesday's meeting, the board hired a recruiting firm to help fill the city administrator and public works director/city engineer positions.

Grand Island will pay a total of $37,000 to Government Professional Solutions of Monument, Colo. Of that amount, $21,500 will go toward the city administrator search. The search for the city engineer/public works director will cost $15,500. Each amount will be paid in three installments.

The public works director/city engineer position has been vacant since May of 2022, when John Collins left the job. "Efforts to find a new Public Works Director/City Engineer have been unsuccessful despite multiple recruiting efforts," said the meeting's information packet.

Also at Tuesday night's meeting, council members expressed a desire to have someone fill the city administrator job on a long-term basis. Councilman Chuck Haase said he believes the turnover is the result of switching from a city manager form of government.

In addition, the council approved an agreement with Foxster Opco to provide transit scheduling software for its Crane Public Transit buses. The city will pay the North Carolina company $181,150.

The cost will be paid for with CARES funding.

Also at the meeting, the board approved an amendment for the North Moore's Creek Wetland Mitigation Bank. The project will determine the feasibility of a wetland bank on an 80-acre parcel the city currently owns just north of Eagle Scout Lake, which Moore's Creek drains through. "The project will permit future city wetland impacts to be offset and potentially permit the sale of wetland credits if desired," says the council agenda packet. "The area is also likely to provide additional detention capacity for the Moore's Creek system allowing the removal of several weir structures to encourage faster flow through town."

The cost of the amendment is $116,515, payable to Felsburg Holt & Ullevig of Omaha.