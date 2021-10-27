Grand Island City Council postpones vote to extend alcohol sale hours

Community support

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said he does not believe the change would negatively affect public safety.

Lancaster County made the change, and there has not been an increase in crimes related to bars and customers at those hours, he said.

“When it comes to ‘more crimes being committed,’ my personal experience here is more people are going to walk out of the bars when pushed out and their going to go to after-hours parties and assault, shoot, one another at after-hours parties,” he said. “I have more concerned about that than I do with extending hours.”

Grand Island attorney Mark Porto spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying it would “help to attract and retain younger professionals to Grand Island.”

“This is a more standard bar-closing time around the country,” he said, “and it’s something we believe the next generation of Grand Island’s leaders and entrepreneurs are going to want to see to make Grand Island an appealing place to begin their careers and stay and raise their families.”

Brent Lindner, Wave Pizza Co. and Sin City Grill owner, argued the change actually would help with local safety.