Grand Island City Council postpones vote to extend alcohol sale hours

Grand Island City Council on Tuesday postponed a vote on an ordinance that would extend hours for the sale of alcohol in the city from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Ordinance No. 9859, which amends Section 4-9 of the City Code, requires approval two-thirds of the total 10-member council to change it.
Absent from Tuesday’s meeting were council members Mike Paulick, Michelle Fitzke and Justin Scott.
Council member Bethany Guzinski motioned to postpone until the council’s Nov. 9 meeting for the full board to be present.
“I think it’s a more fair opportunity for our constituents to have fuller representation,” Guzinski said.
The motion was seconded by council member Mitch Nickerson.
Council member Chuck Haase supported postponing a vote on the ordinance, which requires three public readings for approval.
“If there is one council member here that is against it now, I would suggest that this should be postponed to the Nov. 9 meeting when there’s more people in attendance,” he said. “I think this does deserve the full consideration of the council.”
Opposing the ordinance
Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof informed the council that both the Grand Island Police Department and Grand Island Fire Department were against the ordinance.
“Given that the police and fire departments are both against this proposed change, city administration does not recommend extending bar sales,” Nonhof said.
Chief Robert Falldorf told the council that GIPD is experiencing a manpower shortage.
“We are losing officers faster than we can hire officers,” he said. “I’m currently eight officers down, vacant. I have three on extended light duty. I have one on extended military deployment. I have one in field training. I have two at the training center. I am down 15 officers in my patrol division right now. That equates to one and a half shifts.”
Falldorf detailed night shift calls for service after 10 p.m. At three calls per hour, the division becomes stressed.
“My officers that come on at 6 p.m., they are taking calls all the way up through 1 a.m. They don’t have the opportunity to go in and type reports because all they’re doing is handling calls,” he said.
Falldorf showed a list of local sites that sell liquor and the calls received for each.
“In 2021, we have been to 176 calls to these liquor establishments. In 2020, we had 169 calls,” he said. “So, 2021, we’re actually ahead on calls for service to the bars.”
He added, “I don’t have the manpower the way it is right now to handle such calls.”
Community support
Hall County Attorney Marty Klein said he does not believe the change would negatively affect public safety.
Lancaster County made the change, and there has not been an increase in crimes related to bars and customers at those hours, he said.
“When it comes to ‘more crimes being committed,’ my personal experience here is more people are going to walk out of the bars when pushed out and their going to go to after-hours parties and assault, shoot, one another at after-hours parties,” he said. “I have more concerned about that than I do with extending hours.”
Grand Island attorney Mark Porto spoke in favor of the ordinance, saying it would “help to attract and retain younger professionals to Grand Island.”
“This is a more standard bar-closing time around the country,” he said, “and it’s something we believe the next generation of Grand Island’s leaders and entrepreneurs are going to want to see to make Grand Island an appealing place to begin their careers and stay and raise their families.”
Brent Lindner, Wave Pizza Co. and Sin City Grill owner, argued the change actually would help with local safety.
“We’re seeing people, and you can view these on Snapchats and Facebook, making that last ditch to get out to Worms or Marquette,” he said. “It’s different when someone’s driving 25 miles-per-hour in town and 65 on the highway. That’s the crux of this.”
He added, “I’m definitely for this. Pro-business. Pro-safety. Pro-USA, baby.”
Nathan Stewart, owner of McKinney’s Irish Pub in Grand Island and Lincoln, said problems come from pushing out so many people in one area, Third Street, at one time.
In Lincoln, which has the 2 a.m. cut-off, Stewart said he’s had fewer problems.
“One problem we do have in Grand Island, which we can’t control, compared to Lincoln and Omaha we don’t have adequate Lyft and Uber drivers,” he said. “By moving this to 2 a.m. there’s going to be more of a chance someone who is intoxicated can wait a little longer and find a driver. Right now, when we kick everyone out, there’s not enough drivers.”
Hanna Whitt, a manager at Level Up Arcade and Brick House Nightclub, said the change would help her staff members and local businesses in general.
“We continue to experience major staffing issues,” she said. “I find it more and more difficult to keep bartenders employed during a time where the tips for service workers are not the same as it used to be. We feel this change would benefit all of us, to keep new and current employees around for a longer time.”
Grand Island City Council will meet on Nov. 9 at City Hall, 100 E. First St., at 7 p.m.