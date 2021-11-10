Grand Island City Council rejects extension of alcohol sales hours

He added, “All I can say about those intoxicated drivers: I hope you’re arrested. I hope you’re stopped and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Council debates

Guzinski said she supported the ordinance based on past experiences as a bartender and a certified liquor server.

“(Bar patrons are) leaving and driving on those highways, and while it’s not good for anyone to drive intoxicated anywhere, I’d argue an accident at 25 miles an hour is way less bad than a 65 mile an hour accident,” she said.

Voting against the ordinance is “a vote against small businesses,” Guzinski said.

“This is going to come around again when our casino opens. I say let’s just get this out of the way, get the newness worn off for our city, and when that casino opens, it’s not as big of a burden for our police force,” she said.

She added, “I am for this, not for myself, but this is what my people want and that’s what we as elected officials are supposed to be doing.”

Nickerson said he was not impressed by the argument that extending the hours of alcohol sales was crucial to attracting and retaining young professionals.