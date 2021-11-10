Grand Island City Council rejects extension of alcohol sales hours

Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected an ordinance that would have extended hours for the sale of alcohol from 1 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Council members Bethany Guzinski and Vaughn Minton voted in favor of the ordinance.
Mitch Nickerson, Jason Conley, Mark Stelk, Justin Scott, Mike Paulick and Maggie Mendoza voted against it. Michelle Fitzke and Chuck Haase were absent.
Mayor Roger Steele said if the ordinance had passed, he was going to veto it.
“There’s some statistics I find troubling. If you look at the police calls (to local bars) they total 92 calls in the last 10 months,” he said. “I’m no expert on what happens past 10 p.m., but 92 calls for police service in 10 months in Railside is a problem.”
He added, “If this does come back, I want Railside to look at why it is that we have to have such a large police presence in what is supposed to be an entertainment venue.”
Steele was alarmed by “casual nature of discussion about driving while intoxicated.”
“This matter has been presented as having a beneficial safety aspect by saying intoxicated drivers will not head out on the highway to places like Worms or Palmer or Marquette, where they would achieve highway speeds, but instead remain on our city streets, which is safer,” he said. “It needs to be said out loud that driving intoxicated is a deadly and dangerous crime, and it is illegal.”
He added, “All I can say about those intoxicated drivers: I hope you’re arrested. I hope you’re stopped and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Council debates
Guzinski said she supported the ordinance based on past experiences as a bartender and a certified liquor server.
“(Bar patrons are) leaving and driving on those highways, and while it’s not good for anyone to drive intoxicated anywhere, I’d argue an accident at 25 miles an hour is way less bad than a 65 mile an hour accident,” she said.
Voting against the ordinance is “a vote against small businesses,” Guzinski said.
“This is going to come around again when our casino opens. I say let’s just get this out of the way, get the newness worn off for our city, and when that casino opens, it’s not as big of a burden for our police force,” she said.
She added, “I am for this, not for myself, but this is what my people want and that’s what we as elected officials are supposed to be doing.”
Nickerson said he was not impressed by the argument that extending the hours of alcohol sales was crucial to attracting and retaining young professionals.
“I had a guy at Sam’s Club approach me and say, I don’t understand this argument about professionals wanting to have the bars open until 2 a.m. He said, what kind of professional wants to be up every night drinking until 2 a.m.? I said, I don’t know. That’s not what I would depict with professionals,” he said. “I’ve never heard it as a valid argument.”
Nickerson said the council must be the “first line of defense” for police and first responders, especially at a time when they are “woefully understaffed.”
“We have to listen to what’s important to them. We represent them and we are their voice,” he said. “We’re the voice of our businesses, but we’re also the voice of public safety, and I think it’s very important that we listen to our officers and the challenges and concerns they have.”
He added, “To me, public safety trumps economics at this point.”
City administration
Interim City Attorney Stacy Nonhof again told the City Council that city administration “does not endorse” the extension due to the “very legitimate concerns of the Grand Island Police Department.”
“An ideal shift has 12 officers,” she explained. “Given the city’s current staffing level, there’s either eight or nine officers per shift. We are consistently running three to four officers short every shift.”
Officers must complete their reports from responding to calls before going home. This often results in overtime, and those reports are crucial to the Hall County Attorney’s Office.
“The county attorney needs that report to figure out what charges are going to be filed,” she said. “The judges in Hall County are not going to look kindly on the county attorney or (GIPD) if the reason somebody’s sitting there for another day in jail is because they didn’t have time to write the report.”
Regarding the casino being developed in Grand Island, and what its sales hours will be, the Nebraska Legislature has not written those regulations yet, Nonhof said.
“They can write that casinos can be open 24 hours a day and they can allow alcohol sales 24 hours a day. I don’t know because those laws haven’t been written,” she said. “The only thing that’s happened with casinos is voters said, ‘Yes, we want the ability to have them.’”
Nonhof clarified that the city ordinance was only for the hours of sale for alcohol, not hours for when bars can be open.
“If any bar in Grand Island chooses to stay open until 2 or 3 in the morning, they’re free to do that, they just can’t serve alcohol,” she said. “None of this is telling bar owners they can’t be open past 1 a.m.”
City Administrator Jerry Janulewicz noted that state law prohibits the sale of alcohol after 2 a.m., and changes to this law would have to be voted on by the Legislature.
Police oppose
GIPD officer Grant Suchanek reported that call volume is fairly high after 10 p.m., and when bars close at 1 a.m. “we see more foot traffic, especially downtown, starting around midnight.”
“We deal with a variety of verbal disturbances, sometimes physical altercations, and that stuff doesn’t taper off until after the bars close, and even then we do have incidences that happen at 1 o’clock or as people wait to get rides up to 1:30,” he said. “Usually we’re taking sometimes half our shift, if not our full shift, to deal with these situations.”
Officers also have to deal with people driving while intoxicated, which results in hit-and-run accidents or personal property accidents, Suchanek said.
Sgt. Brandon Reilly said GIPD currently does not have enough officers, and they’re seeing an uptick in calls at night for bar-related incidences.
“Numerous times we’ve not been able to go to a fight in progress because we have no manpower,” he said. “A lot of times we can’t leave a call the officers are on to go to this other call. My unfortunate job is making that decision of what call do we go to or not.”
Community support
Attorney Mark Porto said approving the ordinance would be beneficial to city.
“It’s a recruiting tool, I think, and a way to retain younger professionals, who the city’s always trying to attract,” he said. “We’re also in a competition for talent with city’s like Lincoln and Omaha that adopted this change over a decade ago and have not changed it back, and have not experienced significant problems as a result of the change at all.”
It is also needed by small business owners, Porto said.
“The bar and restaurant industry in particular has been ravaged by COVID,” he said. “You have a lot of small business owners asking you to do this, to help them through the difficult times they’ve had.”
Railside Business Improvement District President Amos Anson said the group supports the ordinance.
“These business owners Mark was talking about, they’re all entrepreneurs,” he said. “They’re all your local homegrown people who invested their capital and livelihoods in building a business in your town. They can pick anywhere to do that. I think it’s amazing that they picked Grand Island to do that.”
Community opposition
Katie Usasz, substance abuse prevention coordinator for Prevention Project, which advocates for responsible consumption, spoke against the ordinance.
Training for servers advocates for serving responsibly to patrons, Usasz said, which includes noticing signs of intoxication.
“It’s been many years since I’ve been at a closing time at a bar. However, in my memory, it was not business attire of young professionals having conversations to better the Grand Island community. What I recall is people intoxicated at that time,” she said. “If you look at that time frame, 1 to 2 a.m., what are we asking those servers to do? To serve those already intoxicated patrons who are there.”
The area college towns of Kearney and Hastings have bars that close at 1 a.m., Usasz argued.
“We need to look further in what our ripple effect would be if we chose to expand our hours to 2 a.m.,” she said. “We’ll become that destination and our already short police force is looking at a bunch more young college people entering our bar scene and then going home on those highways.”