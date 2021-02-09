Grand Island City Council to discuss extension of mask mandate

A citywide mask mandate could be extended to May 31.
The Grand Island City Council will consider the proposal at 7 p.m. today at City Hall.
The mask mandate ordinance, which was approved Nov. 24, is set to expire after Feb 23.
The purpose of the ordinance is to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter to Mayor Roger Steele and the City Council, Teresa Anderson of the Central District Health Department advocated for extending the mask mandate.
The week before the ordinance was approved, there were 774 new cases of COVID-19, and last week, Anderson wrote, there were 181 new cases.
The positivity rate for the three-county area has decreased from 46% in November, at its peak, to 27% for the week ending Jan. 23.
Anderson wrote that this rate, though decreased, remains unacceptable.
“Our goal is a positivity rate below 5%,” she wrote.
Anderson serves on a three-person City Health Board, which was created on Nov. 23 and then recommended the city approve the mask mandate.
Councilman Chuck Haase told the Independent that he is in favor of extending the mandate.
“We’ve done really well since November. I think there’s a lot of positive signs in the community, but I think the concern, particularly with COVID, is that since it’s an invisible enemy, and there’s new strains starting to come out that you can catch quicker, the concern is about those new strains,” Haase said.
“I think we’d rather stay the course for another couple of months and then take another look at it for sure.”
Councilman Mike Paulick said he is “conflicted” about extending the mandate.
“I sit in a sports bar and eat lunch once in a while, and the other day there was 27 people who walked in without a mask on. If you’re not going to enforce it, what’s the use of having it?” Paulick said. “The people who really care about getting their families and friends sick are going to wear a mask. And the people who don’t care probably won’t wear one.”
Councilman Mark Stelk said he is in favor of extending the mandate.
“Teresa Anderson sent us a letter, and basically I agree with her that the numbers are still high and we just need to get them lower,” Stelk said. “I like the trend that’s going now, but I think for the public’s safety we need to buckle down and do what’s needed to get through this thing.”
Per the mandate:
— People must wear masks when indoors at premises open to the general public within city limits.
— People who do not wear masks risk a $25 fine plus court costs, a total of $74.
— Businesses that allow people to not wear masks risk being charged as a public nuisance.
Exemptions to the rule include:
— Children younger than 5.
— People are not required to wear masks while seated at a bar or restaurant when they are immediately having food or drink.
— People communicating with other people who are deaf or hard of hearing, or who have a disability or medical condition that makes communication while wearing a face covering difficult are also exempt, as long as 6 feet distance or more is maintained.