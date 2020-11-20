Grand Island City Council to hold special meeting Monday

The Grand Island City Council will not vote on a proposed mask ordinance at a special meeting Monday as previously expected.

Instead, according to a news release from the City of Grand Island, the city council will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. Monday to consider an ordinance to create a city board of health.

If created by the council Monday night, the city board of health will meet at noon Tuesday in the community meeting room at City Hall to consider making recommendations to the city council considering a mask ordinance.

The city says that if the board of health votes to recommend a mask ordinance, that recommendation and proposed ordinance will then be taken up at the regular session of the city council at 7 p.m. Tuesday.