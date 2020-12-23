Grand Island City Council votes to allow Sunday alcohol sales on-site at 9 a.m.

An ordinance to change the starting time of the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption on Sundays from noon to 9 a.m. was approved by Grand Island City Council Tuesday.

Stores still will not be allowed to sell package alcohol until noon.

The first option that changed the start time to 9 a.m. for all entities was approved by the City Council, but then vetoed by Mayor Roger Steele, who said he vetoed the ordinance in support of the Grand Island Police Department.

“We have a professional police force,” Steele said. “They have given you their best opinion that this will increase their workload when they are already overworked during the early morning Sunday hours.”

Steele said he found the council’s discussion “disheartening.”

“We talked about increased alcohol sales as a win-win for our community. That’s not true,” he said. “Our Police Department sees the impact of alcohol in our community in a truer light. They see wrecked lives. They pick up the pieces of accidents where people are maimed, wounded and killed. Our chief has said Option B is the proper way to proceed, and I’m not going to discount that.”

Steele also looked at city code, he said, which directs the city to encourage temperance.