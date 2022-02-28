Grand Island City Planner Chad Nabity to chair division of national organization

Grand Island and Hall County Regional Planner Chad Nabity is taking on a new role.

Starting in January, he will serve as chair for the American Planning Association Divisions Council’s executive committee.

The divisions council is one of three major components of the APA.

He will also serve as the divisions representative to the APA Board of Directors.

As chair, he also has a seat on the APA board of directors, overseeing the whole organization.

“APA advocates for good planning across the United States,” explained Nabity. “We have a legislative arm that follows legislation and policy, especially at the national level. With all of the infrastructure bills that have been going on, we’ve been very active in promoting planning as part of those efforts.”

Nabity, the city and county’s regional planner since 1999, has been affiliated with the planning organization for more than 20 years.

“I’ve been involved with APA leadership since basically 2002,” he said. “It goes back to 1998, as a member of the Nebraska chapter of the executive board. I think it was 2004 I became chair of the Nebraska chapter, which puts you on to participating at the national level.”

Since then, Nabity has held a number of positions with APA: chair of the chapter, chapter president’s council, division chair for small town and rural planning, and member of divisions’ council executive committee.

The divisions council is part of one of three arms of the American Planning Association.

APA is made up of chapters that are geographically-based, usually states, and divisions.

The divisions council is made up of 22 divisions, Nabity explained.

“With divisions we like to refer to ourselves as the nouns: the people, places and things,” he said. “There are divisions for Blacks in planning, women in planning, Hispanics and Latinos in planning. And there are places: small towns and rural areas, counties, big cities. And then things: transportation planning, hazard mitigation, and environmental and natural resources planning.”

A 23rd council was added this weekend, Nabity said, for indigenous and tribal peoples.

Grand Island has benefited from Nabity’s association with the APA.

“Participation with the national organization has benefited the city and the county in people that I’ve met and connections I’ve been able to make with people all across the United States and draw on ideas, and bringing those to our area,” he said.

Another benefit: to maintain his certification as a city planner, Nabity needs to get continuing education units on a two-year rotating basis.

Many of these are available from the national conferences and events he attends via APA.

“My involvement with the national organization has helped to subsidize the cost of attending those,” he said. “It’s had a direct impact on my budget, in that travel and lodging expenses have been covered for those conferences that otherwise I would not have been able to attend and had to come up with some other way to get my continuing education, or the department would have to pay the full cost of that training.”

This weekend, Nabity attended his first meeting as an APA board meeting, visiting Phoenix over Saturday and Sunday and returning today.

The role is an exciting one, Nabity said, and he is honored by his election.

“I was very pleased that the other division leaders were willing to support and endorse my bid to become chair,” he said. “It’s a very small group from within APA that gets to vote for this position, but it’s also a group that because I was on the executive committee as vice chair, they were used to working with me.”

Nabity has a sincere joy for planning, and an appreciation of its importance in a community.

“It’s easier to get where you’re going if you’re planning,” he said.

While Grand Island is currently experiencing great growth, the city has had its share of boom and bust periods alike over the last 20 years, noted Nabity.

“I think things are likely to slow down in the near future, and we know what’s happening with building materials and the overall cost of building,” he said. “I think those things are going to create a slow-down in new construction, more than likely. Although, if we keep getting additional jobs in the area, we’ll still need housing, so there’s going to be maybe some conflict between those two things as we move forward.”

Still, the growth and development over the 20-year period has been “exciting,” Nabity said.

Next, the comprehensive plan for Hall County and City of Grand Island will be taken up in the next few months, for the first time in 20 years.

“That really is looking at that community vision,” he said. “What do you want to become? What do you want to do? How do you want to grow? When you know how you want to grow and what you want to look like, you can start piecing together how to get there.”

