Grand Island city says infrastructure needed at site despite CHI Health plans to build clinic

CHI Health will build a medical clinic along Capital Avenue, west of the buildings at the former Grand Island Veterans Home.

On March 8, the Grand Island City Council agreed to sell the 12.7 acres to CHI Nebraska for $318,575. The sale was approved on a 6-4 vote.

The property, which is now a cornfield, is not far from the intersection of Custer Avenue and Capital. Plans call for Custer to be extended north.

Mayor Roger Steele didn’t need to vote on the sale, but he is a proponent of the clinic. “I’m excited about it,” he said.

Some of the people who voted against the sale, though, are not happy about it.

“It’s going to cost us more in infrastructure than what we are selling the land for,” said Mike Paulick, one of the city council members who voted against the sale.

Paulick said the deal is “kind of a losing proposition, the way I looked at it.”

But Grand Island Planning Director Chad Nabity says infrastructure in the area will be needed anyway. “The infrastructure will support the other lots around that as well,” Nabity said.

For example, Custer Avenue needs to connect to Highway 2 if the city is ever going to build an overpass or underpass where Broadwell Avenue meets the BNSF Railway tracks, Nabity said.

Besides paying $318,575, CHI will pay for its share of the cost of streets, sewer, water and storm sewer, Nabity said. Those are included in the terms of the subdivision agreement.

CHI will pay its assessment for building roads at Sheridan and Custer avenues. The clinic will be built between Howard and Sheridan.

Because CHI is a nonprofit organization, the clinic probably will not go on the county’s tax rolls. It will depend, Hall County Assessor Kristi Wold said, on how the clinic is structured. At some clinics, she said, doctors rent the space.

Paulick isn’t sure the sale will pay off for the city and county.

“Well, I’ve got to see it in writing,” he said.

Paulick didn’t like a restrictive covenant that CHI requested as part of the sale. The covenant prevents, for 10 years, the use of any land within 300 feet for surgery centers, pharmacies, medical clinics, imaging centers or physical therapy clinics.

Fellow council member Michelle Fitzke also doesn’t like the noncompete clause. She doesn’t think CHI “had any right” to request limitations on the use of land in that area.

Paulick and Fitzke are unhappy that they didn’t know about CHI’s potential purchase until the Friday afternoon before the Tuesday meeting. The information was included in the packet council members receive.

“Anything that that’s big of a deal we should have more than just a few hours to think about it, or study it,” Paulick said.

Fitzke said it would have been nice to have time to look at the project, study it and talk about it. “It seemed like it was a rushed deal,” she said.

The other council members who voted against the sale were Bethany Guzinski and Justin Scott.

In the past, Guzinski said, the council “has historically wanted plans of what kind of buildings in development are going to be put in place when we do zoning changes or authorize different things. And I don’t like the double standard that a large corporation such as CHI gets to bypass that.”

Guzinski also doesn’t feel that part of Grand Island is underserved by medical facilities. There are a couple of prompt care outlets along the Highway 281 corridor, she said. She also pointed to CHI St. Francis, Grand Island Regional Medical Center and another quick care facility.

Guzinski agrees that council members didn’t have enough time to study the issue.

By getting the information Friday, council members had only half a business day to research and ask questions, she said. During the meeting, Guzinski said, some administrators said the officials “needed to respect the privacy of the client and potential buyer.”

She’s not happy about the way it was handled.

If he would have had two or three weeks to study the project, Paulick said he probably would have voted in favor of it. That’s assuming that CHI and the other tenants “that are going to take over the rest of the land” handle the infrastructure costs, he said.

