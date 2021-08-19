Grand Island City Singers have songs ... and stories

The stories and people behind and connected to Grand Island City Singers play out like a soundtrack with a few tracks of holiday selections.
Grand Island City Singers have started preparing for the choir’s annual Christmas concert with early-evening auditions at Grand Island’s St. Pauls Lutheran Church.
Scott Miller, a member of the singing group’s six-member board of directors, admitted it seems a bit early.
“It’s a little weird to be sitting in shorts and T-shirts singing Christmas songs,” Miller said. “We’ll start (rehearsing) Sept. 14 and just keep going.”
Music director for the singers is Micah Hesterman, who also teaches elementary music at Central City.
Hesterman said he already has begun going over possible songs.
“It’s a process now,” he said. “I haven’t decided everything.”
Choosing the repertoire
During the years, variety has been important to the concert lineup, Miller said.
“In the past, we tried to get some really nice choral pieces and some traditional favorites. One of our pieces we had a Latin piece that was all melodic and beautiful. Then in the second half of the concert, we sang the song ‘12 Days After Christmas,’ which is the goofiest song ever.”
Like directors before him, Hesterman said he is choosing music carefully.
A plus for Hesterman is that he has been involved with Grand Island City Singers for nearly a decade, first with keyboard accompaniment, then as a singer, member of the board and now director. This gives him a leg up on selections.
“I’m really catering to that,” he said. “I’m trying to find music that is new and challenging. Knowing that it’s going to challenge the group a little bit is going to help them grow — and it will be more fun for them.”
There is a world of music to choose from, Miller said.
“We have quite an extensive music library, and the directors also get a stipend to order any new music,” he said. Besides a stipend, members sometimes make contributions.
“One of the members will say, ‘Oh, I like that song,’ and they’ll pay for that song. Two years ago, my wife and I paid for a song,” Miller said.
Community support
St. Pauls Lutheran Church has been a major supporter, he said.
“They are very accommodating. We have a couple of people who are members of the church, and our past director was at one time the musical director here for the church,” he said. “When I first started, we were at another church.”
Besides practice space, performances have been held at St. Pauls in recent years, but not always, Miller said.
“We performed wherever somebody would let us. My first concert we performed at “Grand Island Senior High ... we performed at Northwest (High School) — but it’s nice to have a home,” he said.
No matter where “home” is, Miller said he and the rest of the group are ready to get back on the risers and in front of an audience following a coronavirus-caused skip year.
“We’re particularly looking forward to this concert. Because, people I think, need music — they need or want that lightness,” he said.
Coming together is what groups like the Grand Island City Singers are all about, said Laura Gregory, who was at the church for her first audition.
“The arts are extremely important and what brings us together as people,” Gregory said, including “the kind of communal, creative experience you get being part of a music group.”
Hesterman said singers who already have been involved with Grand Island City Singers have expressed longing for getting back to rehearsing and being together.
“People really miss the camaraderie,” Hesterman said. “That’s something I heard from not just the board but from other singers: ‘I really miss getting together this week.’”
Miller said it takes the right number of singers to form the choir.
“Before 2019, which was our last year before COVID, we had 30. We’ve been all the way up to 50,” he said. “We don’t really want to get too much more than 50. Between 30 and 50 is a really good for now.”
Choir size
A choir numbering a few dozen singers had grassroots beginnings, Miller explained.
“This organization grew out of a play. The Grand Island Little Theatre back in 1965 had a play, doing ‘Carousel.’ When ‘Carousel’ ended, a group of them said, ‘Oh, we kind of like being with each other,’” he said. “In this group, we have a lot of singers and actors that kind of go back and forth.”
Gregory said it was word-of-mouth that got her to the auditions Tuesday night. The Grand Island Senior High graduate already had some knowledge of the City Singers.
“I knew people who were members of the choir,” she said. “I’ve been in choirs since grade school, so singing has always been part of my life. I took a job at a church two years ago and one of the members said, ‘Hey, you should try out.”
Gregory wanted to join immediately. “Then COVID,” she said.
While recruiting via word of mouth remains the driving force, it also takes a cohesive group to make these performances happen, something not lost on Hesterman, especially considering they had last year off.
“It’s really important to start back up and build that community back,” he said.
In addition to auditions, repeat members can be grandfathered in, Miller said.
“The way our membership works is that you have to do two concerts in a row, and then we consider you a permanent member. If you’ve been with us one year, you do have to audition. If you haven’t been with us at all, of course, you have to audition.”
A long history
Grand Island City Singers’ concert lineup used to be more than one formal public appearance. Miller said there was once a spring concert in addition to the Christmas concert.
“When my wife and I joined back in 1993 they were doing two concerts. We realized we weren’t getting maybe the bigger audiences in the spring — not because they want to come and see us, but in the spring, that’s where the high schools are doing this,” he said. “We decided, you know what, let’s just concentrate on one thing. That’s actually been pretty good.”
That doesn’t mean the choir necessarily has performance limitations, Miller said.
“We have done guest appearances, we’ve done functions. For several years, we did the downtown Christmas caroling. If there’s a group, particularly during the Christmas season, that would like to have us come out, we have done that, too.”
Practicing with like-minded artists and connecting with audiences could be seen as a common goal among musicians — often a way of life, Hesterman said.
“Music is a whole part of my life,” he said. “It’s just different parts of it, whether teaching to the kids or singing with the adults.”
Miller said music and creating have been a major part of his life, too.
“I was the guy that did the plays in my basement. Eventually I just started doing musicals. So I’ve been doing that since I was a teenager,” he said.
Gregory said bringing music to the community and making music itself — whether in the theater or perched on risers — isn’t just a goal, but a necessity.
“A lot of our jobs, what we’re working toward is to be better people, to work together better as people,” she said. “This is living. Work is work. To be able to do this kind of thing, this is living.”
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.