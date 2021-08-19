Grand Island City Singers have songs ... and stories

“It’s really important to start back up and build that community back,” he said.

In addition to auditions, repeat members can be grandfathered in, Miller said.

“The way our membership works is that you have to do two concerts in a row, and then we consider you a permanent member. If you’ve been with us one year, you do have to audition. If you haven’t been with us at all, of course, you have to audition.”

A long history

Grand Island City Singers’ concert lineup used to be more than one formal public appearance. Miller said there was once a spring concert in addition to the Christmas concert.

“When my wife and I joined back in 1993 they were doing two concerts. We realized we weren’t getting maybe the bigger audiences in the spring — not because they want to come and see us, but in the spring, that’s where the high schools are doing this,” he said. “We decided, you know what, let’s just concentrate on one thing. That’s actually been pretty good.”

That doesn’t mean the choir necessarily has performance limitations, Miller said.