Grand Island coach teaches fundamentals of volleyball, character

Kim Luthy started Walnut Middle School’s Volleyball Academy with teaching the sport’s fundamentals in mind.

Little did she know she’d teach her middle school team members the fundamentals of relationships and supporting one another.

In the classroom Luthy is a seventh-grade science teacher at Walnut, but does plenty of teaching on the court. Luthy said in the fall, many students arrive with a “very limited background in volleyball.”

Last school year was Luthy’s first as head eighth-grade volleyball coach. The girls were enthusiastic, asking to play in some tournaments. It was a Halloween tournament in Columbus where the girls got their first win.

Without that season, Walnut’s Volleyball Academy might not have happened.

“It’s not that our girls aren’t athletic or dedicated or don’t have the ability,” Luthy said. “It’s that they’re coming to us without that fundamental skill set.”

Luthy and Eon Lemburg, athletic director at Walnut Middle School, pair up to run Junior Islander Power.

“I had a few girls who would stay late,” Luthy said. “We would just work on volleyball we just do simple skills, just fun things, play games.”

Eventually, playing around with volleyball skills with Luthy grew into the Walnut Volleyball Academy.

“I didn’t think we would have a lot of people show up, coming in on a Saturday,” Luthy said. “The first week, I want to say I had 60 girls show up.”

Sixty middle school girls could be challenging to manage, but Luthy had help.

“I had my eighth graders helping me.”

“Here’s what’s really cool about them,” Luthy said proudly. “Most of them aren’t going to play volleyball at the high school. Most of them just came to support me out of the goodness of their heart.”

There was a group of eighth-grade girls who would show up on those Saturdays.

“They knew my drills, so I could put them on a court.”

Assistant Walnut volleyball coach (and academic coach) Kim Madison was another reliable person who would “show up” to support Luthy’s endeavor. Eventually, Luthy’s volleyball team and her colleagues at Walnut Middle School would show up for her in an even bigger way.

During the school year, Luthy’s father passed away.

“The admin team here and my assistant coach … I think it would have been really easy for them to say, ‘OK, well, you know, Kim’s not here. So we’re going to go ahead and cancel the last two weeks,’” Luthy said.

They didn’t.

“The whole building — they were so supportive of everything with this. I had teachers hanging up my posters in their classroom,” Luthy said through tears. “Kim Madison didn’t even ask, like, ‘Hey, can you plan this out for me?’ She just took over.”

Before spring break, Luthy came back to Walnut, “just to get a little ‘normal,’” she said.

“I walked into my classroom (the second day), and my volleyball girls were in there with flowers and candy and their signs all over my room,” she said. “I think that goes back to what I’m putting into these girls, I’m getting back.”

In Luthy’s absence, the students took the lead as well, Lemburg said.

“They were respectful to (substitute) teachers in there. A couple of kids put, ‘I heart Luthy’ on them,” he said. “They missed her, and they did everything they could to make sure that when she came back, it was it was easy to come back.”

Change was happening in other areas of Walnut, too.

“You see them interacting in the hallways more,” Luthy said she began to notice. “You’d see kids who might not necessarily be talking to one another before. All of a sudden they’re talking to each other and building that team atmosphere and that family atmosphere.”

Soon, more girls were beginning to participate in summer weight lifting. Luthy, a former college athlete herself, took advantage of the enthusiasm.

“I would always tell my eighth graders, ‘I want you to watch Nebraska volleyball, I want you to watch on YouTube — see how they treat each other,’” Luthy said. “In female athletics relationships are a huge piece. I think sometimes that gets pushed by the wayside when we’re talking competition and winning.”

While character, drive and ability don’t come from of a family’s income, sometimes opportunities do. Some of the girls wanted to join club volleyball teams — where some of the best players compete, but club sports can be extremely cost-prohibitive.

A parent approached Luthy. “One of the moms was like, I really want my daughter to play club ball, but we can’t afford it.”

Luthy knew just where to turn. “I’m like, we can handle that — we can.”

She connected with the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation, which supports activities and endeavors throughout GIPS.

“I went to the foundation just for the dues, and they fired back,” Luthy remembered. “’What do they need for gas? What do they need for food? Are there any tournaments where they need a hotel room?’ The support is there.”

Walnut Volleyball Academy itself is free, the return huge.

“Giving them that opportunity, where they see the older girls … this could be me, there are people who look like me who are here helping — they’re coaching me,” Luthy said. “I think that’s why we started to see kids from other schools come.”

They came from Starr Elementary, Stolley Park Elementary. A few girls from Westridge participated in the beginning because they already had friends in the academy.

Luthy found it rewarding — and a lot to handle.

“As far as being overwhelmed, yes, absolutely.”

The girls kept her going; so did her colleagues.

“I didn’t ask any adults to help me because I never want to put that burden on somebody of having to say ‘no.’ I didn’t ever want to do that,” Luthy said.

She moved forward without expecting people to help her. Again, “that burden.”

Eventually, Lemburg found out how much time and effort Luthy was putting into the academy.

“The next thing I knew there was paperwork filled out on my desk, for me to get hours,” Luthy said. “Nobody has said ‘no’ about paying us for this extra time for us to be in there at all. Our principals have always been phenomenal in that and making sure we’re taken care of.”

Extracurricular activities like volleyball help students take care of themselves, and each other, Luthy said.

“It doesn’t matter what extracurricular you are doing. I think it’s a way to tie the student to the school and to the community.”

Succeeding outside the classroom can inspire students to do more, Luthy said she has noticed.

“Academics aren’t easy for everyone, right? When kids can find something that they feel accomplished, it motivates them. It helps them feel that little bit of power — hey, I’m good at this.”

Luthy has participated in athletics for years, well before her arrival at Walnut. There is always something to discover, though, she said.

“Volleyball is one of those sports that until you’ve kind of lived it, you don’t understand what goes into it,” she said. “Not only are these girls learning the sport, but — oh goodness — they’re such good humans. They know how to take care of each other.”

Luthy corrects herself.

“They know how to take of each other, and they can take care of the adults, too.”

For questions about Walnut Volleyball Academy, coach Luthy can be reached at kluthy@gips.org.

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

