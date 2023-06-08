"We have very heavy hearts hearing this young man lost his life," Barista's wrote on Facebook. "Hayes was a very regular customer -- he ordered a large caramel toffee frappe with two extra shots several days a week. He was ALWAYS kind and so gentle in nature. Last week he got his usual drink, left, and came back and waited in line just to tell us that he loved his drink and share some more conversation. In honor of Hayes, a portion of all of our caramel toffee frappe sales for this week will be sent to the family he leaves behind. We will miss you Hayes."