Pow! Grand Island Comic Con - Part III starts Friday.
The weekend-long event starts at The Grand Theater with a free showing of 1984 sci-fi film “The Last Starfighter” and continues at Fonner Park Saturday and Sunday with vendors, cosplayers and artists.
“It is a pop culture event, bringing together many professional and amateur artists and creators,” event organizer Doug Holmes said. “There’s a lot of attractions. It’s a fun event. We have a lot of people out, and a lot of people have fun.”
Among the professional artists expected are Ant Lucia (“DC Bombshells”), Deryl Skelton (“Silver Surfer”), and Jim Mehsling and James Hostler (“The Bobcat”), and, via B&S Comics, William Russell, Mark May, Bryan Silverbax, Martin Zavala and David Sanchez.
Attracting such talent to Grand Island was not difficult, Holmes said.
“We have a history now where, with word-of-mouth and people recommending us to some of these artists, it does make it easier,” he said. “Now we’re able to build on our success.”
This year’s opening ceremonies feature is “a little out of the ordinary,” Holmes said.
“It’s an older movie certainly, but it’s a fun movie that a lot of us have grown up seeing, but not necessarily up on the big screen,” he said. “In the past we’ve had 1978’s ‘Superman’ and (1981’s) ‘Flash Gordon.’ We’re known for showing some of the older movies and exposing a younger generation to seeing how movies used to be made.”
For some, Grand Island’s comic con will be their first such event.
“They won’t really know what to expect,” Holmes said. “They might find that rare collectible they had when they were a child, or they might be inspired to go home and create some art, or meet an artist. Whatever they’re able to take out of it, and enjoy themselves, that makes it worthwhile for us.”
It is an event run by fans, for fans, rather than as a business venture, Holmes said.
“Just with the volunteers we have helping out and everybody that takes part in it, it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “We have a great time, and that’s probably the best thing.”
The annual event was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
This year’s event will not be any different because of it, though.
“We’re about the same size right now. We like to keep that medium-sized con feel,” Holmes said. “We feel like we give a little more of a personal touch.”
With concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Hall County area, precautions are being advised.
Masks will not be required.
“We certainly encourage people to wear masks if they are more comfortable doing so,” Holmes said. “We’re able to spread out on the floor a little more. We’ve certainly followed all guidelines and taken everything into consideration. We just felt it wasn’t necessary to put a mask mandate in place.”
The event is free, Holmes emphasized.
“We encourage everyone to come out, young and old alike,” he said. “We get everything from kids and adults, and all families are welcome. It’s a family friendly event.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/Grand-Comic-Con-369245286843221.