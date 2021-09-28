Grand Island Comic Con - Part III starts Friday

For some, Grand Island’s comic con will be their first such event.

“They won’t really know what to expect,” Holmes said. “They might find that rare collectible they had when they were a child, or they might be inspired to go home and create some art, or meet an artist. Whatever they’re able to take out of it, and enjoy themselves, that makes it worthwhile for us.”

It is an event run by fans, for fans, rather than as a business venture, Holmes said.

“Just with the volunteers we have helping out and everybody that takes part in it, it’s a lot of fun,” he said. “We have a great time, and that’s probably the best thing.”

The annual event was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This year’s event will not be any different because of it, though.

“We’re about the same size right now. We like to keep that medium-sized con feel,” Holmes said. “We feel like we give a little more of a personal touch.”

With concerns about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Hall County area, precautions are being advised.

Masks will not be required.