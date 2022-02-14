Grand Island Community Foundation valued at $31M thanks to ex-banker's endowment

When E.J. Wolbach died in 1959, he left a $5,000 bequest to establish a community foundation in Grand Island.
That gift has turned into $31 million, the current value of the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation’s assets.
Many organizations and individuals have benefited from Wolbach’s largesse. The foundation provides about $2.5 million in grants and scholarships every year, says its executive director, Melissa DeLaet.
“Obviously, we owe a lot to E.J. He’s the reason we are here,” DeLaet said.
Edwin J. Wolbach was chief executive officer and chairman of the board of First National Bank. He was also involved in Wolbach’s department store. He was a co-founder of Riverside Golf Course and a member of the Grand Island library board for many years.
Last November, Wolbach was inducted into the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation Hall of Fame.
The invitation to the evening said, “Countless others have followed Wolbach’s example, making him the ultimate donor role model for the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.”
DeLaet said the whole Wolbach family has “just been so instrumental in Grand Island” and in comprising the city’s philanthropic core.
E.J. Wolbach’s son, Bud Wolbach, helped establish the foundation and prepared its governing documents, DeLaet said. S.N. “Bud” Wohlbach passed away in 2006 at the age of 89.
Bud Wohlbach served as president of Stuhr Museum’s Board of Directors for 39 years — from 1961 to 2000. He was responsible for much of the museum’s growth and stability.
“Bud was just such a huge part of this organization, and that’s just a continuation of that Wolbach involvement in the community,” said Chris Hochstetler, Stuhr’s executive director.
Bud’s son, Van, is a member of the Stuhr Foundation’s board. Van, 77, lives in Kansas City, Mo. His mother was Betty, who died in 1976. Gloria Wolbach was his stepmother.
The Wolbach contribution can be measured not just in years “but also just in the amount of energy and love for the humanities and what happens in a community when a place like Stuhr Museum flourishes,” Hochstetler said. “I think the Wolbachs had a vision that was pretty incredible.”
Van Wohlbach says E.J. was very kind, self-effacing and humble. “When I knew him he never seemed like a bank president or somebody that would steer the library board for 50 years,” he said.
Both E.J. and Bud “had a terrific affection for Grand Island,” Van said.
The two men were “quietly philanthropic,” Van said.
Gloria, who married Bud Wolbach in 1978, passed away in 2014. Among other things, she founded AOK Ladies, a group devoted to Acts of Kindness.
E.J. Wolbach had three brothers. Emil died in a plane crash in 1933.
Another brother, Burt, was a professor of medicine at Harvard. He was part of the team that tried to solve the influenza epidemic of 1918-1920. The team wasn’t successful, but he was honored to be part of the effort, Van Wolbach said.
The other brother, Murray, was involved in real estate in Chicago.