Grand Island Community Foundation valued at $31M thanks to ex-banker's endowment

E.J. Wolbach’s son, Bud Wolbach, helped establish the foundation and prepared its governing documents, DeLaet said. S.N. “Bud” Wohlbach passed away in 2006 at the age of 89.

Bud Wohlbach served as president of Stuhr Museum’s Board of Directors for 39 years — from 1961 to 2000. He was responsible for much of the museum’s growth and stability.

“Bud was just such a huge part of this organization, and that’s just a continuation of that Wolbach involvement in the community,” said Chris Hochstetler, Stuhr’s executive director.

Bud’s son, Van, is a member of the Stuhr Foundation’s board. Van, 77, lives in Kansas City, Mo. His mother was Betty, who died in 1976. Gloria Wolbach was his stepmother.

The Wolbach contribution can be measured not just in years “but also just in the amount of energy and love for the humanities and what happens in a community when a place like Stuhr Museum flourishes,” Hochstetler said. “I think the Wolbachs had a vision that was pretty incredible.”

Van Wohlbach says E.J. was very kind, self-effacing and humble. “When I knew him he never seemed like a bank president or somebody that would steer the library board for 50 years,” he said.