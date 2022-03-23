Grand Island company receives $125K federal rebate to buy propane buses

Holiday Express, a Grand Island-based transportation company, will use a $125,000 rebate opportunity from the federal government to assist in the purchase of six propane buses.

Holiday Express and five school districts were the Nebraska recipients of the program. Together, they received $250,000 in school bus rebate opportunities.

Mick Brown, co-owner of Holiday Express, said the new buses will replace old diesel models that are 19 years old.

At an event March 8 in Lenexa, Kansas, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced the winners of two school bus opportunities — the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Electric School Bus Rebates and 2021 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) School Bus Rebates. Vice President Kamala Harris attended the announcement.

The $7 million in ARPA funding is directed toward school districts in underserved communities to replace old diesel buses with new, zero-emission electric models; and the $10 million in DERA rebates will assist with 444 school bus replacements across the country.

The DERA School Bus Rebates awarded to Nebraska entities will be used to replace 11 older buses. The school district recipients were Harvard, Centennial, Dundy County Stratton, Elmwood-Murdock and Sutherland.

The program gives recipients $25,000 toward the new purchase of a diesel or a propane bus, Brown said.

The rebate awards represent EPA’s latest round of funding for longstanding DERA School Bus Rebates. This year’s program awards approximately $10 million to fund the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane or compressed natural gas school buses meeting current emission standards.

Brown isn’t interested in an electric bus right now because, he said, the price tag is $250,000 to $300,000 each.

Holiday Express has applied for the rebates before, but this is the first time the Grand Island company has been chosen, Brown said.

He hopes the new buses will arrive in August or September. They’re priced at about $125,000 each, said Brown, who owns Holiday Express with his wife, Lori. The company already has some propane buses in its fleet.

After the new buses arrive, Holiday still will have about 17 old diesel buses left, but they’re newer than the ones that are being replaced.

Holiday Express has contracts to transport students for Grand Island Public Schools, Northwest, Crete and Blue Hill. The company also takes Central Catholic and Hastings St. Cecilia students to various activities.

The new propane buses probably will be used for the Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest school routes, Brown said.

