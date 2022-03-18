Grand Island Concert Association announces 2022-23 season

Eights are considered lucky numbers in some cultures, which should make the 88th active season of the Grand Island Concert Association an extra special year.

“Our 2019-2020 was cut short,” said Vincent Boudreau, association president, “and our 2020-2021 season was canceled.

“I have been president for the past two years, and neither was a normal year. I would be less than honest if I did not say that there have been many times I was ready to resign,” he said.

But Boudreau and his board persisted, and the final concert of the 2021-22 season will feature Grand Island’s own Cassandré Faimon-Haygood, Branson’s “Voice of an Angel” with her full band on April 10.

“What’s great is that this concert will be a bonus concert for new members who purchase 2022-23 memberships before her April 10 concert,” Boudreau said.

Don Brittin, a 49-year board member, encourages people “to continue empowering the mission and legacy of the Grand Island Concert Association, by offering your support and becoming a member. In the end, we are all lasting benefactors of this great thing we call music.”

Membership cost is $65 for six concerts beginning in October with the Cassandré concert added for early joiners. Concerts are held at the Grand Island High School auditorium. The full schedule for the 2022-23 season is:

Backtrack Vocals, Sunday, Oct. 16: This five-person a cappella group transforms pop, funk, Motown, standards, and Broadway songs with new vocal and beatbox arrangements. They perform on stages throughout the nation at performing arts centers, music festivals, and schools.

Jeeyoon Kim, Saturday, Nov. 5: Classical pianist Jeeyoon Kim delights audiences with her sparkling combination of sensitive artistry, broad emotional range, and impeccable technique. She was the 2018 two gold Medal winner for Emerging Artist and Instrumentalist at Global Music Awards

Cherish The Ladies, Wednesday, Nov. 9: A New York-based, all-female ensemble led by All Ireland flute and whistle champion Joanie Madden, CTL has played around the world, including at the White House, the Olympics, and other major venues. A videotaped PBS performance won an Emmy.

Jeremy Stolle, Monday, Feb. 13: Tremendous vocals plus guitar, a female singer, and a pianist present Classic Broadway way with a pop flair. Jeremy is a current Phantom on Broadway. He also performs with orchestras, including the Indianapolis Symphony, Springfield Symphony and Music Theater Wichita.

Frisson, Thursday, Feb. 23: Frisson is America’s hottest new classical group from New York City and is known for performing a wide variety of genres and styles including classical, popular, folk and jazz. Led by oboist Thomas Gallant, the young virtuosos play with life, zest, and virtuosity!

Copper Street Brass, Sunday, April 30, 2023: This Minneapolis-based Frisson sextet brings a fresh perspective by fusing brass instruments with keyboard, percussion, guitars, and electronic instruments. CSB plays all types of music in bold and innovative ways, coupled with friendly and charming stage presence.

More information about the artists and performance video clips is available at giconcerts.org.

To purchase season memberships, call 308-383-5097